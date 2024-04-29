In the viral video, Arijit Singh is seen addressing the audience. The singer is seen wearing a turban which he had paired with denims and a shirt. He had his guitar around him. He sang ‘Zaalima’ from ‘Raees’ and interestingly, Mahira Khan was in the audience whom he failed to recognize. Looking at the actor, he finally recognized her. He said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have a camera there? I have been trying to recognize this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan, sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song ‘Zaalima’ and it's her song and she was singing and standing, and I couldn't recognize her. I am so sorry. Ma’am gratitude and thank you so much.”