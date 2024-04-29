Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is currently on tour. The singer was recently seen performing in Dubai. A video from the concert has gone viral. The video shows how the singer failed to recognize Mahira Khan who was also enjoying his concert from the front row. He recognized her later and their on-stage conversation is winning hearts online.
In the viral video, Arijit Singh is seen addressing the audience. The singer is seen wearing a turban which he had paired with denims and a shirt. He had his guitar around him. He sang ‘Zaalima’ from ‘Raees’ and interestingly, Mahira Khan was in the audience whom he failed to recognize. Looking at the actor, he finally recognized her. He said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have a camera there? I have been trying to recognize this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan, sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song ‘Zaalima’ and it's her song and she was singing and standing, and I couldn't recognize her. I am so sorry. Ma’am gratitude and thank you so much.”
Advertisement
The Pakistani actor was seen in a t-shirt as she cheered on for the singer. Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched thousands of views and likes. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “How sweetly Arijit introduced her & how beautifully she reacted.” A second fan commented, “Arijit Singh is not only a singer but also a great human being.” A third fan said, “Both are simply adorable in their exchange of pleasantries and sweet reactions.”
Mahira Khan became a household name when she starred in ‘Humsafar’ with Fawad Khan. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raees’ where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in October last year.