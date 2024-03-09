Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Reveals Weirdest Rumour She Has Heard About Herself

She was also asked about what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband, Salim Karim. To which she quipped, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."