Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Reveals Weirdest Rumour She Has Heard About Herself

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim Karim in October last year. Recently, the actress opened up about the "weirdest rumour" she heard about herself, in a video shared by Mashion, on its YouTube channel.
When asked about the "weirdest rumour" she heard, Mahira said, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird, it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."
She was also asked about what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband, Salim Karim. To which she quipped, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."
Recently, Mahira dismissed pregnancy rumours during a chat with The Express Tribune, and had said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series."
Meanwhile, Mahira and Salim’s wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban, and it was attended by their family members and close friends. She had met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017. They got engaged in 2019 in Turkey. Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. The two are parents to a 13-year-old son Azlaan.
On the work front, Mahira was last seen in Pakistani hit ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ alongside Fawad Khan. The two will now share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, co-starring Sanam Saeed.