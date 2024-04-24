Floods, Heatwaves And More: Asia Faces Brunt Of Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk
Amid the era of global boiling, Asia was the region most affected by Climate change. As per the World Meteorological Organisation, Asia as a continent faced the brunt of the climate crisis.
As per WMO, Asia has been warming faster than the global average. As per the UN agency's report, Asia witnesses temperature rises averaging nearly two degrees Celsius above the 1961 average.
WMO also estimated that floods and storms were the main cause of causalities and economic damage in 2023.
The UN agency also added that many countries in Asia experienced their hottest year on record, which were accompanied by extreme conditions such as floods, heatwaves and droughts.
As per WMO Chief Celeste Saulo, Asia reported 79 water-related weather disasters in 2023, of which 80 percent were floods and storms.
Several countries such as Pakistan, China, Russia, India and most recently Dubai experienced flash floods, which caused damage to buildings and infrastructure. In extreme cases, floods also claimed several lives.
WMO also observed that due to the high temperatures and dry conditions, the mountain region in Asia are losing significant mass.