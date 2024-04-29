Actors Who Charmed Their Way To Our Hearts With Their Villainous Debuts

Prateek Sur
Before being the poster boy of mushy romances, Emraan Hashmi began his acting career as Raghu in ‘Footpath’. The actor played a fearsome mobster in the movie.
Over the years, he has carved out a niche for himself in crime thrillers, which is an achievement unique to him. He performed a similar villainous act once more in the latest smash hit ‘Tiger 3’.
Tahir Raj Bhasin played the villain in ‘Mardaani’, who solicits sex trafficking in the Rani Mukerji-starrer film. While the audience despised his character, his innocent appearance made them fall in love with him.
Since then, he has further secured his position in their hearts by his spectacular performances. He followed up the villainous avatar with another stellar act in ‘Force 2’.
Vidyut Jammwal had a stunning debut in Bollywood as the frightening villain opposite John Abraham in ‘Force’, and his muscular body and action abilities wowed the audience.
The actor revolutionised the action genre and is now regarded as one of the most gifted action stars in the industry.
While Freddy Daruwala portrayed a terrorist in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Holiday’, it was difficult to like him because he was so damn good as a villain.
The charisma he exhibited on film was at par with any of the villains we have seen in the history of Indian cinema. The spectacular face-off with Akshay Kumar had the crowd on the edge of their seats.
Playing the adversary against the nation’s idol, Hrithik Roshan, couldn’t have been easy, but Rishabh Sawhney proved his worth as he stood strong opposing the Greek God in ‘Fighter’.
His excellent looks and attractiveness on screen made him alluring, and his off-screen attitude, which is diametrically opposed to his role, just makes the public love him more.