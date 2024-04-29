Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Josko Gvardiol shake hands at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England. Manchester City won 2-0.
Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, center, dribbles the ball past Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, left, and Gonzalo Montiel during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, bottom, challenges Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, past Manchester City's Julian Alvarez during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, top, rejects the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, challenges Manchester City's Rodrigo during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (24) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson receives medical attention during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, bottom, falls on the pitch challenged by Manchester City's Rodrigo and Jeremy Doku during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.