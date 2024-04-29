Football

EPL: Haaland Scores On Comeback As Man City Blank Nottingham 2-0 - In Pics

Star forward Erling Haaland returned from injury to keep Manchester City’s title charge on track as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-0 victory over relegation-battling Nottingham Forest in English Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday (April 28). Josko Gvardiol’s near-post header was all that separated the two sides at half-time as he fired City in front from a Kevin De Bruyne corner. Guardiola, overseeing his 300th PL game as City boss, called upon Haaland in the second half, and the Norway international duly delivered to double City’s lead and nudge the reigning champions back to within a point of leaders Arsenal, who beat Tottenham earlier.

EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Josko Gvardiol shake hands at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England. Manchester City won 2-0.

1/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

2/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, center, dribbles the ball past Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, left, and Gonzalo Montiel during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

3/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Murillo, bottom, challenges Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, past Manchester City's Julian Alvarez during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

4/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

5/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

6/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, top, rejects the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

7/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, challenges Manchester City's Rodrigo during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

8/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (24) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

9/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson receives medical attention during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

10/10
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
EPL 2023-24: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, bottom, falls on the pitch challenged by Manchester City's Rodrigo and Jeremy Doku during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

