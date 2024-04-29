Football

EPL: Haaland Scores On Comeback As Man City Blank Nottingham 2-0 - In Pics

Star forward Erling Haaland returned from injury to keep Manchester City’s title charge on track as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-0 victory over relegation-battling Nottingham Forest in English Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday (April 28). Josko Gvardiol’s near-post header was all that separated the two sides at half-time as he fired City in front from a Kevin De Bruyne corner. Guardiola, overseeing his 300th PL game as City boss, called upon Haaland in the second half, and the Norway international duly delivered to double City’s lead and nudge the reigning champions back to within a point of leaders Arsenal, who beat Tottenham earlier.