10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Rapid Renewal Shampoo stands out with its gentle formula infused with UVA/UVB filters and pea protein, promoting scalp health and stimulating hair follicles for renewed growth.

Best for Oily Hair: Maple Holistics Biotin Thickening Shampoo offers a solution with natural DHT blockers and thickening oils like coconut and jojoba, effectively reducing excess oil production while promoting hair growth and volume.

Best for Dry Hair: Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Volume Boost shampoo enriches hair strands with collagen and creatine, providing hydration and strength for dry and weakened hair, resulting in improved volume and resilience.

Best Budget: SHEA MOISTURE Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore for Damaged Hair Shampoo is an affordable option packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and castor oil, ideal for repairing damaged hair and reducing breakage without breaking the bank.

Many factors come into play when one struggles with hair fall; genetics, age, hormonal changes, stress, and even climate can contribute. Dealing with stress-induced shedding, postpartum thinning, or hormonal hair loss can be challenging. However, there is hope in over-the-counter treatments, particularly in the form of effective shampoos designed to promote hair growth.

These shampoos often contain key ingredients known to support hair health and growth, such as biotin, caffeine, keratin, and various vitamins and minerals. When used consistently and as directed, these shampoos can help improve the overall health of the hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate new growth.

For those seeking the best shampoo for hair growth in India, we've compiled a comprehensive list of top-rated products. These shampoos have been carefully selected based on their ingredients and effectiveness offering a promising solution for those looking to combat hair loss and promote healthier, thicker hair.