10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth in India (2024)

Many factors come into play when one struggles with hair fall; genetics, age, hormonal changes, stress, and even climate can contribute. Dealing with stress-induced shedding, postpartum thinning, or hormonal hair loss can be challenging. However, there is hope in over-the-counter treatments, particularly in the form of effective shampoos designed to promote hair growth.
These shampoos often contain key ingredients known to support hair health and growth, such as biotin, caffeine, keratin, and various vitamins and minerals. When used consistently and as directed, these shampoos can help improve the overall health of the hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate new growth.
For those seeking the best shampoo for hair growth in India, we've compiled a comprehensive list of top-rated products. These shampoos have been carefully selected based on their ingredients and effectiveness offering a promising solution for those looking to combat hair loss and promote healthier, thicker hair.
How to choose the best shampoo to promote hair growth
Identify Your Hair Type: Determine whether you have oily, dry, normal, or combination hair. Different shampoos are formulated to address specific hair types, so choosing one that suits your hair type will ensure optimal results.
Understand Your Hair Needs: Assess your hair's specific needs, such as thinning, breakage, or scalp issues. Look for shampoos that target these concerns and contain ingredients known to promote hair growth, such as biotin, caffeine, or keratin.
Look for Ingredients that Promote Hair Growth: Opt for shampoos containing hair-nourishing ingredients such as biotin, caffeine, keratin, vitamins (like Biotin, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B5), and minerals (such as zinc and iron). These ingredients help strengthen the hair follicles, stimulate growth, and improve overall hair health.
Avoid Harsh Chemicals: Steer clear of shampoos containing sulfates, parabens, and other harsh chemicals that can strip the hair of its natural oils and cause damage. Instead, opt for gentle, sulfate-free formulas that cleanse the scalp without causing irritation or dryness.
Consider Your Scalp Condition: If you have a sensitive scalp or suffer from conditions like dandruff or scalp psoriasis, choose a shampoo specifically designed to address these issues while promoting hair growth.
Trial and Error: Keep in mind that finding the perfect shampoo may require some trial and error. Be patient and give each product a fair chance to deliver results, but discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions.
How we narrowed down these options for you
Effectiveness: We looked beyond marketing claims and delved into user reviews and testimonials to gauge the effectiveness of each shampoo. Products with consistently positive feedback and proven results were given preference.
Safety and Quality: Ensuring the safety and quality of the products we recommend is paramount. We thoroughly considered each shampoo's ingredients to ensure it meets industry standards and is free from harmful chemicals and additives.
Comparison of Features: We conducted a thorough comparison of the features of each shampoo, analysing their ingredients, formulation, and specific benefits for hair growth. By weighing the pros and cons of each product, we aimed to present you with a diverse selection that caters to various hair concerns and preferences.
Brand Credibility: We meticulously researched and evaluated the credibility of each brand, considering factors such as reputation, customer reviews, and years of experience in the hair care industry.
Value for Money: We assessed the price points of each shampoo relative to its quality and effectiveness. Our aim was to provide you with options that offer the best value for your investment, ensuring that you get results without breaking the bank.
Here's a list of list of best shampoos for growth in India
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, enriched with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology, revitalises hair by deeply nourishing and moisturising strands, promoting softness, manageability, and a lustrous shine. Ideal for all hair types, this sulfate-free shampoo is colour-safe and gentle for daily use. It effectively prevents breakage and split ends, delivering visible hair health improvement. Crafted with a pH-balanced formula, it's suitable for those seeking vegan, cruelty-free, and allergen-free options. Perfect for individuals exploring effective solutions to promote hair growth, this reparative shampoo strengthens hair from within, making it resilient and vibrant.
Specifications:
Price: 2,880 (
MRP 3,20010% Off)
Brand: Olaplex
Size: 250ml
Type: Reparative shampoo
Technology: Bond Building
Free from: Sulfates, parabens
Suitable for: All hair types
Pros
Cons
Strengthens hair noticeably
Pricey
Improves manageability and shine
Prevents breakage and split ends
Color-safe formula
Hydrates and nourishes deeply
User’s Review: It definitely makes my hair a lot thicker and smoother. I like the shampoo and the treatment more so than the conditioner. The condition, when applied to wet hair, leaves my hair kinda stiff.. But all the products work and my hair is feeling amazing after only two weeks, before it looked so burnt looking and dry!
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.6-star rating from over 67,000 Amazon reviews, this Olaplex Shampoo proves its worth through consistent customer satisfaction, delivering visibly healthier, stronger hair with every use.
Wella Professionals SP Volumize Shampoo is tailored for individuals with fine hair seeking to enhance volume and strength. Crafted specifically for fine hair lacking in volume, this shampoo strengthens strands without adding weight, providing visible volumizing results. Suitable for both men and women of all ages, it's ideal for those with thin, limp hair looking to boost volume and vitality. As part of Wella's comprehensive range of hair care solutions, SP Volumize Shampoo offers a personalised approach to hair care, delivering long-term transformation and dual hair benefits. With a paraben-free formula, it ensures gentle yet effective cleansing for daily use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,620 (
MRP 180010% Off)
Brand: Wella Professionals
Hair Type: Fine
Volume: Enhancing
Size: 250ml
Container: Plastic bottle
Formulation: Paraben-free
Scent: Fresh
Pros
Cons
Adds volume effortlessly
May not suit oily scalps
Strengthens without heaviness
Strong scent for sensitive users
Lathers quickly and efficiently
Provides smooth and soft hair
Easy application and rinsing
User’s Review: Have used this for years, used to buy it from my hairdresser, a bit expensive! The new hairdresser doesn’t sell products so I checked Amazon - cheaper and arrived the next day! My hair is fine and soft and this shampoo gives it some body, better than any other shampoo claiming the same. Expensive but it lasts and lasts as you don’t have to use much at all to get a lovely lather.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating on Amazon, Customers rave about its ability to deliver visible results, making it a trusted choice for enhancing hair volume and vitality.
Dispenser: SqueezeNeutrogena Healthy Scalp Rapid Renewal Shampoo is an ideal choice for individuals seeking to improve the health and appearance of their scalp and hair. Formulated with UVA/UVB filters and pea protein, this shampoo provides essential protection against UV damage while aiding damaged strands in recovery. Suitable for all hair types, including damaged, dry, frizzy, straight, wavy, and colour-treated hair, it offers moisturising benefits to promote a healthy scalp and revitalised hair. This sulfate-free shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and is suitable for both men and women looking to enhance the health and appearance of their hair and scalp.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 4,99940% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Volume: 12 fl oz
Hair Type: All types
Scent: Orange Blossom, Nectarine
Key Ingredient: Pea Protein
Formula: Sulfate-Free
Pros
Cons
Protects against UV damage
Texture might feel thin
Moisturizes scalp and hair effectively
Easy to apply and rinse
Helps in damaged strand recovery
Contains beneficial pea protein
User’s Review: I've struggled with hair loss since having my 2nd child. 10 plus yrs. A friend recommended this & I LOVE it. Not losing 1/10 of the hair I used to. AND my hair feels fuller, less weighted down & even cleaner than ever before.
Why it's worth buying: With 66% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a highly praised choice for improving scalp health and hair appearance.
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Volume Boost shampoo with Creatine is a game-changer for those with fine, limp hair. This volumizing shampoo gently cleanses, removing excess oil and residues that can weigh hair down, while adding body and fullness. Formulated without sulfates, silicones, or artificial colorants, it's a gentle yet effective option. The vegan formula features Creatine, which nourishes and strengthens hair, improving elasticity and manageability. Perfect for individuals seeking to add volume and bounce to their hair, this shampoo delivers noticeable results, making it a must-have for those with fine, weak hair looking for a fuller, more voluminous look.
Specifications:
Price: 1975
Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional
Volume: 1000 ml
Hair Type: Fine, weak
Scent: Fresh
Key Ingredient: Creatine
Formula: Vegan, sulfate-free
Pros
Cons
Effective in adding volume
May not lather as much
Strengthens hair strands
Scent might be overpowering for some
Gentle on the scalp
Improves manageability and elasticity
Provides long-lasting freshness
User’s Review: I bought this product for myself. I loved it. Wife tried it once and she loved it so much that she looted it from me. I am sure she's found the one shampoo she's gonna use for the rest of her life. As for me I like to experiment with different products and I switched over to L'Oreal Metal DX now. But I love this shampoo and might come back to it in future.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its volumizing benefits and gentle formula. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for its effectiveness in adding volume and improving hair health.
L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Sulfate-Free Deep Repairing Shampoo is the ultimate solution for damaged hair. Formulated to repair up to 2 years of damage in a single use, it reinforces hair structure and restores strength, elasticity, and movement. Ideal for those with damaged hair caused by daily brushing, heat styling, or chemical treatments, this shampoo deeply penetrates the hair fibre for instant transformation. With its patented technology, it decomposes peptides, injecting their components to strengthen the molecular structure of the hair. Suitable for all hair types in need of repair, it delivers noticeable results, making it a must-have for anyone seeking to revive damaged locks.
Specifications:
Price: 1,260 (
MRP 1,40010% Off)
Brand: L'Oréal Professionnel
Size: 300 ml
Type: Sulfate-Free
Repair: Deep Repairing
Hair Type: Damaged
Pros
Cons
Restores strength and elasticity
Results may vary for severe damage
Repairs damage effectively
Deeply penetrates for instant transformation
Reinforces hair structure
Repairs up to 2 years of damage
User’s Review: This is an absolute Gem of a product. Trust me it’s amazing. The salon girl over processed my hair with bleach during colouring and my hair was breaking from in between. The lower part of my hair. But using this shampoo, the Absolute Molecular range, my hair has Stopped breaking and has become smooth I can’t believe!! Which NO other shampoo or hair treatment could do. It had become extremely extremely rough to touch but… Omg it's a dream to feel my soft hair back.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, with over 900 purchases on Amazon last month alone, attests to its reliability and results.
Kerastase Genesis Bain Hydra Fortifiant Shampoo is a breakthrough solution for those battling hair fall and breakage. Designed to strengthen weak and fragile hair prone to falling, it gently clarifies and fortifies strands to reduce breakage risk. Suitable for all hair types, especially fine or oily hair, it effectively eliminates scalp impurities while hydrating and soothing the roots. Enriched with potent Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells, it provides intense resilience, nourishment, and moisture to the hair fibre. With regular use, it minimises hair loss and promotes healthier, fuller-looking hair from root to tip, making it an essential choice for anyone seeking to combat hair fall.
Specifications:
Price: 3,330 (
MRP 3,6008% Off)
Brand: Kerastase
Size: 250ml
Hair Type: All
Scent: Unscented
Key Ingredients: Ginger Root, Edelweiss Native Cells
Breakage Control: Yes
Nourishing: Yes
Pros
Cons
Strengthens hair fibre effectively
Scent may not be appealing to everyone
Clarifies and fortifies strands
Some may feel weighed down
Provides intense resilience and nourishment
Gentle on scalp
Reduces hair fall from breakage
User’s Review: I was a bit surprised to see the size of the bottles for the price but they are worth every penny! I have EXTREMELY oily, fine hair and I have literally tried every type of shampoo and conditioner out there.. I noticed a huge difference after the first use! My hair is more light and bouncy, shinier and healthier looking. I had so many compliments from coworkers! The price is a little steep but like I said it’s absolutely worth it!!
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its proven effectiveness, with a 4.5-star rating from over 4000 Amazon reviews, indicating high customer satisfaction.
OUAI Halmito Onion Shampoo is a potent solution for those seeking to combat hair fall and promote hair growth. Enriched with red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil, and pro-vitamin B5, it nourishes and strengthens dry hair strands from root to tip. Ideal for individuals experiencing hair fall and thinning, this shampoo stimulates hair follicles, improves blood circulation to the scalp, and reduces breakage caused by styling tools and environmental factors. With regular use, it promotes the growth of healthy, strong hair while controlling hair fall. Perfect for those looking for a natural and effective solution to improve hair health and vitality.
Specifications:
Price: 6,994 (
MRP 18,00061% Off)
Brand: OUAI
Hair Type: Dry
Volume: 100 ml
Ingredients: Red Onion Seed Oil, Black Seed Oil
Formulation: Liquid
Pros
Cons
Promotes hair growth effectively
Unsuitable for oily hair types
Controls hair fall and breakage
May not work for severe hair loss
Nourishes dry hair strands deeply
Improves scalp health and circulation
Strengthens hair from root to tip
User’s Review: After just one wash my hair was literally squeaky clean. Foams really nicely and smells amazing. Not needed for every shower but nice to use every once in a while to get rid of the build up. This was pretty pricey but I think it’s worth it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hair fall control and growth-promoting properties, backed by a high 4.7-star rating on Amazon.
SHEA MOISTURE Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is a game-changer for damaged hair. This sulfate-free formula removes buildup while infusing hair with nourishing moisture, making it perfect for those who colour, straighten, or heat style their hair regularly. Infused with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Shea Butter, and Peppermint Oil, it strengthens damaged hair, reduces breakage, and promotes natural growth. Suitable for dry, damaged, or chemically processed hair, as well as kinky, curly, or wavy natural styles, this shampoo delivers essential nutrients and hydration to revitalise and restore hair health.
Specifications:
Price: 1,599 (
MRP 2,50036% Off)
Brand: SHEA MOISTURE
Size: 13 oz
Hair Type: Dry
Scent: Castor
Material: Sulphate Free, Paraben Free
Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, Peppermint
Pros
Cons
Strengthens damaged hair
Thick consistency
Adds moisture and nourishment
Strong scent for some
Promotes natural hair growth
Removes buildup effectively
Hair is silk smooth and lightweight
User’s Review: It made my hair strong and soft. It returned my old hair. My hair is no longer fine and dull. Post shampooing with this I use leave-in conditioner. I have curly hair that is almost coiled. Love this product. This is better than the shea moisture coconut range.
Why it's worth buying: With a high rating of 4.3 stars from over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for revitalizing damaged hair.
Maple Holistics Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a powerhouse for those seeking thicker, fuller hair. Enriched with natural oils and a Biotin B-complex formula, it stimulates hair follicles and strengthens hair fibres, promoting healthy hair growth and increased volume. Ideal for both men and women experiencing thinning hair, this shampoo nourishes and moisturises the scalp while protecting collagen and elasticity to prevent breakage. Suitable for all hair types, it revitalises and repairs hair with its blend of essential oils and antioxidants. It is best for anyone looking to boost hair strength and achieve voluminous, healthier-looking hair.
Specifications:
Price: 4,590 (
MRP 8,39245% Off)
Brand: Maple Holistics
Hair Type: All Types
Scent: Coconut
Item Weight: 16 Ounces
Active Ingredients: Biotin, Coconut Oil
Ideal For: Women
User’s Review: I was sceptical. But this shampoo has definitely made my hair thicker and stronger. I hardly notice any drop out now in the bottom of the shower. I am a happier person because of this shampoo.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effectiveness and popularity, with 69% 5-star ratings on Amazon, indicating high satisfaction and results.
10.
Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo is the best shampoo for damaged, dry, and frizzy hair. Infused with Maleic Bond Repair Complex 3.5%, it utilises patented technology to repair and restore hair damaged by UV exposure, heat styling, colouring, or chemical treatments. Suitable for both women and men, this sulfate and paraben-free shampoo reduces hair breakage by improving hair strength and density. Enriched with 16 essential amino acids and Ceramides, it maintains hair integrity, moisture, and texture. Perfect for all hair types, it gently cleanses and nourishes, leaving hair healthier, stronger, and more resilient. Ideal for those seeking to repair and maintain their hair's health and vitality.
Pros
Cons
Effective hair repair
May not suit sensitive scalps
Maintains hair moisture
May take time to show effects
Enhances hair strength
Hypoallergenic and unscented
Convenient and easy to use
User’s Review: This shampoo made my hair super soft and manageable. Compared to other shampoos that strips off moisture from hair I found this to be considerably gentle. Also reduced a lot of frizz. Will be sticking to this shampoo hence. The best shampoo I've used so far.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair repair and strength enhancement, backed by 1K recent purchases and Amazon's Choice recognition.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I use hair growth shampoo?
It's generally recommended to use a hair growth shampoo 2-3 times a week to avoid over-drying the scalp. However, frequency may vary depending on individual hair type and specific product instructions.
How long does it take to see results from using a hair growth shampoo?
Results from using a hair growth shampoo may vary depending on individual factors such as hair type, the severity of hair loss, and consistency of use. Some people may notice improvements in hair texture and thickness within a few weeks, while others may require more extended use to see significant results.
Are there any side effects of using hair growth shampoos?
Hair growth shampoos formulated with natural ingredients are generally safe for most people. However, individuals with sensitive skin or allergies should be cautious and perform a patch test before regular use to avoid potential irritation or adverse reactions.
Are there any lifestyle changes I should make to enhance the effectiveness of hair growth shampoos?
Alongside using a hair growth shampoo, maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, staying hydrated, managing stress levels, and avoiding excessive heat styling or harsh chemical treatments can all contribute to maximizing the effectiveness of hair growth products.
The Bottom Line
Investing in a shampoo for hair growth can be a beneficial addition to your hair care routine, providing nourishment, strengthening hair follicles, and creating a healthier scalp environment. With various options available, it's essential to choose a product that aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Our recommended list offers a diverse range of options formulated with key ingredients known to support hair health, backed by positive reviews and customer satisfaction. Whether you're looking to address hair loss, promote thicker hair growth, or simply maintain overall hair health, our recommendations provide effective solutions worth considering for achieving your hair growth goals.
