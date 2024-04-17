What's Hot

10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth in India (2024)

Hair fall is an all-too-common issue faced by many individuals today, but one solution, if chosen wisely, can make a significant difference in your hair growth journey. We've compiled a list of the best shampoos tailored to promote healthy hair growth ensuring healthier and thicker locks.

Many factors come into play when one struggles with hair fall; genetics, age, hormonal changes, stress, and even climate can contribute. Dealing with stress-induced shedding, postpartum thinning, or hormonal hair loss can be challenging. However, there is hope in over-the-counter treatments, particularly in the form of effective shampoos designed to promote hair growth. 

 These shampoos often contain key ingredients known to support hair health and growth, such as biotin, caffeine, keratin, and various vitamins and minerals. When used consistently and as directed, these shampoos can help improve the overall health of the hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate new growth.

For those seeking the best shampoo for hair growth in India, we've compiled a comprehensive list of top-rated products. These shampoos have been carefully selected based on their ingredients and effectiveness offering a promising solution for those looking to combat hair loss and promote healthier, thicker hair.

How to choose the best shampoo to promote hair growth

  • Identify Your Hair Type: Determine whether you have oily, dry, normal, or combination hair. Different shampoos are formulated to address specific hair types, so choosing one that suits your hair type will ensure optimal results.

  • Understand Your Hair Needs: Assess your hair's specific needs, such as thinning, breakage, or scalp issues. Look for shampoos that target these concerns and contain ingredients known to promote hair growth, such as biotin, caffeine, or keratin.

  • Look for Ingredients that Promote Hair Growth: Opt for shampoos containing hair-nourishing ingredients such as biotin, caffeine, keratin, vitamins (like Biotin, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B5), and minerals (such as zinc and iron). These ingredients help strengthen the hair follicles, stimulate growth, and improve overall hair health.

  • Avoid Harsh Chemicals: Steer clear of shampoos containing sulfates, parabens, and other harsh chemicals that can strip the hair of its natural oils and cause damage. Instead, opt for gentle, sulfate-free formulas that cleanse the scalp without causing irritation or dryness.

  • Consider Your Scalp Condition: If you have a sensitive scalp or suffer from conditions like dandruff or scalp psoriasis, choose a shampoo specifically designed to address these issues while promoting hair growth.

  • Trial and Error: Keep in mind that finding the perfect shampoo may require some trial and error. Be patient and give each product a fair chance to deliver results, but discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions.

How we narrowed down these options for you 

  • Effectiveness: We looked beyond marketing claims and delved into user reviews and testimonials to gauge the effectiveness of each shampoo. Products with consistently positive feedback and proven results were given preference.

  • Safety and Quality: Ensuring the safety and quality of the products we recommend is paramount. We thoroughly considered each shampoo's ingredients to ensure it meets industry standards and is free from harmful chemicals and additives.

  • Comparison of Features: We conducted a thorough comparison of the features of each shampoo, analysing their ingredients, formulation, and specific benefits for hair growth. By weighing the pros and cons of each product, we aimed to present you with a diverse selection that caters to various hair concerns and preferences.

  • Brand Credibility: We meticulously researched and evaluated the credibility of each brand, considering factors such as reputation, customer reviews, and years of experience in the hair care industry.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the price points of each shampoo relative to its quality and effectiveness. Our aim was to provide you with options that offer the best value for your investment, ensuring that you get results without breaking the bank.

Here's a list of list of best shampoos for growth in India

  1. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, enriched with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology, revitalises hair by deeply nourishing and moisturising strands, promoting softness, manageability, and a lustrous shine. Ideal for all hair types, this sulfate-free shampoo is colour-safe and gentle for daily use. It effectively prevents breakage and split ends, delivering visible hair health improvement. Crafted with a pH-balanced formula, it's suitable for those seeking vegan, cruelty-free, and allergen-free options. Perfect for individuals exploring effective solutions to promote hair growth, this reparative shampoo strengthens hair from within, making it resilient and vibrant.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,880 (MRP 3,200 10% Off)

  • Brand: Olaplex 

  • Size: 250ml

  • Type: Reparative shampoo

  • Technology: Bond Building

  • Free from: Sulfates, parabens

  • Suitable for: All hair types

Pros

Cons

Strengthens hair noticeably

Pricey 

Improves manageability and shine

Prevents breakage and split ends

Color-safe formula

Hydrates and nourishes deeply

User’s Review: It definitely makes my hair a lot thicker and smoother. I like the shampoo and the treatment more so than the conditioner. The condition, when applied to wet hair, leaves my hair kinda stiff.. But all the products work and my hair is feeling amazing after only two weeks, before it looked so burnt looking and dry!

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.6-star rating from over 67,000 Amazon reviews, this Olaplex Shampoo proves its worth through consistent customer satisfaction, delivering visibly healthier, stronger hair with every use.

2. Wella Professionals SP Volumize Shampoo for Fine Hair

Wella Professionals SP Volumize Shampoo is tailored for individuals with fine hair seeking to enhance volume and strength. Crafted specifically for fine hair lacking in volume, this shampoo strengthens strands without adding weight, providing visible volumizing results. Suitable for both men and women of all ages, it's ideal for those with thin, limp hair looking to boost volume and vitality. As part of Wella's comprehensive range of hair care solutions, SP Volumize Shampoo offers a personalised approach to hair care, delivering long-term transformation and dual hair benefits. With a paraben-free formula, it ensures gentle yet effective cleansing for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,620 (MRP 1800 10% Off)

  • Brand: Wella Professionals

  • Hair Type: Fine

  • Volume: Enhancing

  • Size: 250ml

  • Container: Plastic bottle

  • Formulation: Paraben-free

  • Scent: Fresh

Pros

Cons

Adds volume effortlessly

May not suit oily scalps

Strengthens without heaviness

Strong scent for sensitive users

Lathers quickly and efficiently 

Provides smooth and soft hair

Easy application and rinsing

User’s Review: Have used this for years, used to buy it from my hairdresser, a bit expensive! The new hairdresser doesn’t sell products so I checked Amazon - cheaper and arrived the next day! My hair is fine and soft and this shampoo gives it some body, better than any other shampoo claiming the same. Expensive but it lasts and lasts as you don’t have to use much at all to get a lovely lather. 

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating on Amazon, Customers rave about its ability to deliver visible results, making it a trusted choice for enhancing hair volume and vitality.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Rapid Renewal Shampoo

  • Dispenser: SqueezeNeutrogena Healthy Scalp Rapid Renewal Shampoo is an ideal choice for individuals seeking to improve the health and appearance of their scalp and hair. Formulated with UVA/UVB filters and pea protein, this shampoo provides essential protection against UV damage while aiding damaged strands in recovery. Suitable for all hair types, including damaged, dry, frizzy, straight, wavy, and colour-treated hair, it offers moisturising benefits to promote a healthy scalp and revitalised hair. This sulfate-free shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and is suitable for both men and women looking to enhance the health and appearance of their hair and scalp.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 4,999 40% Off)

  • Brand: Neutrogena 

  • Volume: 12 fl oz

  • Hair Type: All types

  • Scent: Orange Blossom, Nectarine

  • Key Ingredient: Pea Protein

  • Formula: Sulfate-Free

Pros

Cons

Protects against UV damage

Texture might feel thin

Moisturizes scalp and hair effectively

Easy to apply and rinse

Helps in damaged strand recovery

Contains beneficial pea protein

User’s Review: I've struggled with hair loss since having my 2nd child. 10 plus yrs. A friend recommended this & I LOVE it. Not losing 1/10 of the hair I used to. AND my hair feels fuller, less weighted down & even cleaner than ever before.

Why it's worth buying: With 66% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a highly praised choice for improving scalp health and hair appearance.

4. Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Volume Boost shampoo

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Volume Boost shampoo with Creatine is a game-changer for those with fine, limp hair. This volumizing shampoo gently cleanses, removing excess oil and residues that can weigh hair down, while adding body and fullness. Formulated without sulfates, silicones, or artificial colorants, it's a gentle yet effective option. The vegan formula features Creatine, which nourishes and strengthens hair, improving elasticity and manageability. Perfect for individuals seeking to add volume and bounce to their hair, this shampoo delivers noticeable results, making it a must-have for those with fine, weak hair looking for a fuller, more voluminous look.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1975  

  • Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional

  • Volume: 1000 ml

  • Hair Type: Fine, weak

  • Scent: Fresh

  • Key Ingredient: Creatine

  • Formula: Vegan, sulfate-free

Pros

Cons

Effective in adding volume

May not lather as much

Strengthens hair strands

Scent might be overpowering for some

Gentle on the scalp

Improves manageability and elasticity

Provides long-lasting freshness

User’s Review: I bought this product for myself. I loved it. Wife tried it once and she loved it so much that she looted it from me. I am sure she's found the one shampoo she's gonna use for the rest of her life. As for me I like to experiment with different products and I switched over to L'Oreal Metal DX now. But I love this shampoo and might come back to it in future.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its volumizing benefits and gentle formula. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for its effectiveness in adding volume and improving hair health.

5. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Sulfate-Free Deep Repairing Shampoo

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Sulfate-Free Deep Repairing Shampoo is the ultimate solution for damaged hair. Formulated to repair up to 2 years of damage in a single use, it reinforces hair structure and restores strength, elasticity, and movement. Ideal for those with damaged hair caused by daily brushing, heat styling, or chemical treatments, this shampoo deeply penetrates the hair fibre for instant transformation. With its patented technology, it decomposes peptides, injecting their components to strengthen the molecular structure of the hair. Suitable for all hair types in need of repair, it delivers noticeable results, making it a must-have for anyone seeking to revive damaged locks.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,260 (MRP 1,400 10% Off)

  • Brand: L'Oréal Professionnel

  • Size: 300 ml

  • Type: Sulfate-Free

  • Repair: Deep Repairing

  • Hair Type: Damaged

Pros

Cons

Restores strength and elasticity

Results may vary for severe damage

Repairs damage effectively

Deeply penetrates for instant transformation

Reinforces hair structure

Repairs up to 2 years of damage

User’s Review: This is an absolute Gem of a product. Trust me it’s amazing. The salon girl over processed my hair with bleach during colouring and my hair was breaking from in between. The lower part of my hair. But using this shampoo, the Absolute Molecular range, my hair has Stopped breaking and has become smooth I can’t believe!! Which NO other shampoo or hair treatment could do. It had become extremely extremely rough to touch but… Omg it's a dream to feel my soft hair back.

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, with over 900 purchases on Amazon last month alone, attests to its reliability and results.

6. Kerastase Genesis Bain Hydra Fortifiant Shampoo

Kerastase Genesis Bain Hydra Fortifiant Shampoo is a breakthrough solution for those battling hair fall and breakage. Designed to strengthen weak and fragile hair prone to falling, it gently clarifies and fortifies strands to reduce breakage risk. Suitable for all hair types, especially fine or oily hair, it effectively eliminates scalp impurities while hydrating and soothing the roots. Enriched with potent Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells, it provides intense resilience, nourishment, and moisture to the hair fibre. With regular use, it minimises hair loss and promotes healthier, fuller-looking hair from root to tip, making it an essential choice for anyone seeking to combat hair fall.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,330 (MRP 3,600 8% Off)

  • Brand: Kerastase 

  • Size: 250ml

  • Hair Type: All

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Key Ingredients: Ginger Root, Edelweiss Native Cells

  • Breakage Control: Yes

  • Nourishing: Yes

Pros

Cons

Strengthens hair fibre effectively

Scent may not be appealing to everyone

Clarifies and fortifies strands

Some may feel weighed down 

Provides intense resilience and nourishment

Gentle on scalp

Reduces hair fall from breakage

User’s Review: I was a bit surprised to see the size of the bottles for the price but they are worth every penny! I have EXTREMELY oily, fine hair and I have literally tried every type of shampoo and conditioner out there.. I noticed a huge difference after the first use! My hair is more light and bouncy, shinier and healthier looking. I had so many compliments from coworkers! The price is a little steep but like I said it’s absolutely worth it!!

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its proven effectiveness, with a 4.5-star rating from over 4000 Amazon reviews, indicating high customer satisfaction.

7. OUAI Halmito Onion Shampo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall 

OUAI Halmito Onion Shampoo is a potent solution for those seeking to combat hair fall and promote hair growth. Enriched with red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil, and pro-vitamin B5, it nourishes and strengthens dry hair strands from root to tip. Ideal for individuals experiencing hair fall and thinning, this shampoo stimulates hair follicles, improves blood circulation to the scalp, and reduces breakage caused by styling tools and environmental factors. With regular use, it promotes the growth of healthy, strong hair while controlling hair fall. Perfect for those looking for a natural and effective solution to improve hair health and vitality.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,994 (MRP 18,000 61% Off)

  • Brand: OUAI 

  • Hair Type: Dry

  • Volume: 100 ml

  • Ingredients: Red Onion Seed Oil, Black Seed Oil

  • Formulation: Liquid

Pros

Cons

Promotes hair growth effectively

Unsuitable for oily hair types

Controls hair fall and breakage

May not work for severe hair loss

Nourishes dry hair strands deeply

Improves scalp health and circulation

Strengthens hair from root to tip

User’s Review: After just one wash my hair was literally squeaky clean. Foams really nicely and smells amazing. Not needed for every shower but nice to use every once in a while to get rid of the build up. This was pretty pricey but I think it’s worth it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hair fall control and growth-promoting properties, backed by a high 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

8. SHEA MOISTURE Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore for Damaged Hair Shampoo

SHEA MOISTURE Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is a game-changer for damaged hair. This sulfate-free formula removes buildup while infusing hair with nourishing moisture, making it perfect for those who colour, straighten, or heat style their hair regularly. Infused with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Shea Butter, and Peppermint Oil, it strengthens damaged hair, reduces breakage, and promotes natural growth. Suitable for dry, damaged, or chemically processed hair, as well as kinky, curly, or wavy natural styles, this shampoo delivers essential nutrients and hydration to revitalise and restore hair health. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,599 (MRP 2,500 36% Off)

  • Brand: SHEA MOISTURE

  • Size: 13 oz

  • Hair Type: Dry

  • Scent: Castor

  • Material: Sulphate Free, Paraben Free

  • Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, Peppermint

Pros

Cons

Strengthens damaged hair

Thick consistency

Adds moisture and nourishment

Strong scent for some

Promotes natural hair growth

Removes buildup effectively

Hair is silk smooth and lightweight

User’s Review: It made my hair strong and soft. It returned my old hair. My hair is no longer fine and dull. Post shampooing with this I use leave-in conditioner. I have curly hair that is almost coiled. Love this product. This is better than the shea moisture coconut range.

Why it's worth buying: With a high rating of 4.3 stars from over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for revitalizing damaged hair.

9. Maple Holistics Biotin Thickening Shampoo for Hair Growth

Maple Holistics Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a powerhouse for those seeking thicker, fuller hair. Enriched with natural oils and a Biotin B-complex formula, it stimulates hair follicles and strengthens hair fibres, promoting healthy hair growth and increased volume. Ideal for both men and women experiencing thinning hair, this shampoo nourishes and moisturises the scalp while protecting collagen and elasticity to prevent breakage. Suitable for all hair types, it revitalises and repairs hair with its blend of essential oils and antioxidants. It is best for anyone looking to boost hair strength and achieve voluminous, healthier-looking hair.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,590 (MRP 8,392 45% Off)

  • Brand: Maple Holistics

  • Hair Type: All Types

  • Scent: Coconut

  • Item Weight: 16 Ounces

  • Active Ingredients: Biotin, Coconut Oil

  • Ideal For: Women

User’s Review: I was sceptical. But this shampoo has definitely made my hair thicker and stronger. I hardly notice any drop out now in the bottom of the shower. I am a happier person because of this shampoo.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effectiveness and popularity, with 69% 5-star ratings on Amazon, indicating high satisfaction and results.

10. Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo For Damaged, Dry & Frizzy Hair

Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo is the best shampoo for damaged, dry, and frizzy hair. Infused with Maleic Bond Repair Complex 3.5%, it utilises patented technology to repair and restore hair damaged by UV exposure, heat styling, colouring, or chemical treatments. Suitable for both women and men, this sulfate and paraben-free shampoo reduces hair breakage by improving hair strength and density. Enriched with 16 essential amino acids and Ceramides, it maintains hair integrity, moisture, and texture. Perfect for all hair types, it gently cleanses and nourishes, leaving hair healthier, stronger, and more resilient. Ideal for those seeking to repair and maintain their hair's health and vitality.

Pros

Cons

Effective hair repair

May not suit sensitive scalps

Maintains hair moisture

May take time to show effects

Enhances hair strength

Hypoallergenic and unscented

Convenient and easy to use

User’s Review: This shampoo made my hair super soft and manageable. Compared to other shampoos that strips off moisture from hair I found this to be considerably gentle. Also reduced a lot of frizz. Will be sticking to this shampoo hence. The best shampoo I've used so far.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair repair and strength enhancement, backed by 1K recent purchases and Amazon's Choice recognition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should I use hair growth shampoo?

  • It's generally recommended to use a hair growth shampoo 2-3 times a week to avoid over-drying the scalp. However, frequency may vary depending on individual hair type and specific product instructions.

How long does it take to see results from using a hair growth shampoo?

  • Results from using a hair growth shampoo may vary depending on individual factors such as hair type, the severity of hair loss, and consistency of use. Some people may notice improvements in hair texture and thickness within a few weeks, while others may require more extended use to see significant results.

Are there any side effects of using hair growth shampoos?

  • Hair growth shampoos formulated with natural ingredients are generally safe for most people. However, individuals with sensitive skin or allergies should be cautious and perform a patch test before regular use to avoid potential irritation or adverse reactions.

Are there any lifestyle changes I should make to enhance the effectiveness of hair growth shampoos?

  • Alongside using a hair growth shampoo, maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, staying hydrated, managing stress levels, and avoiding excessive heat styling or harsh chemical treatments can all contribute to maximizing the effectiveness of hair growth products.

The Bottom Line 

Investing in a shampoo for hair growth can be a beneficial addition to your hair care routine, providing nourishment, strengthening hair follicles, and creating a healthier scalp environment. With various options available, it's essential to choose a product that aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Our recommended list offers a diverse range of options formulated with key ingredients known to support hair health, backed by positive reviews and customer satisfaction. Whether you're looking to address hair loss, promote thicker hair growth, or simply maintain overall hair health, our recommendations provide effective solutions worth considering for achieving your hair growth goals.

