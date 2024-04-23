10 Best Chair Brands in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Our Top Picks
The search for the best office chair is crucial for a committed remote worker looking for the highest level of comfort and functionality. Your workstation can become a haven of productivity and well-being with a chair that skillfully combines ergonomics, durability, and elegance.
Similarly, for the avid gamer or the student engrossed in study sessions, investing in the best gaming chair or the best chair for studying is essential. These chairs offer the much needed balance of support and adaptability, allowing for hours of immersive focus without sacrificing comfort.
However, there's more to finding the ideal work-from-home chair than just functionality. Whether you're trying to prevent back discomfort or are suffering from it now, choosing a chair with precise ergonomic design and lumbar support is essential.
Our carefully chosen collection of the best chair brands available in India includes solutions designed to ease pain and support spinal health, so every minute spent sitting is a step closer to productivity and vitality.
Explore our comprehensive list and find the chair tailored to your unique requirements because when it comes to comfort settling for anything less than the best simply isn't an option.
Factors to take into account when shopping for an office/study or gaming chair
Purpose: Consider the primary purpose of the chair – whether it's for office work, studying, or gaming. Different activities may require specific features such as extra padding for prolonged sitting or additional support for intense gaming sessions.
Ergonomics: Look for a chair that offers proper support for your lower back, promotes good posture, and allows for adjustments to fit your body comfortably.
Comfort: Consider the padding, armrests, and overall design to ensure the chair will be comfortable for long periods of sitting.
Adjustability: Check for features such as height adjustment, reclining options, and armrest adjustments to customise the chair to your liking.
Durability: Look for chairs made from high-quality materials that are built to last, especially if you plan to use the chair for extended periods.
Style and Design: Choose a chair that matches your aesthetic preferences and fits well within your workspace or gaming setup.
Size and Weight Capacity: Ensure the chair is suitable for your height and weight to provide adequate support and comfort.
Criterias we considered when choosing these options for you
Quality: We prioritised chairs renowned for their superior build quality, durability, and craftsmanship. Each option is crafted from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting performance and comfort.
Comparison: We conducted a detailed comparison of each chair, highlighting their respective pros and cons. This comparison allowed us to present you with a diverse range of options, each catering to different preferences and requirements.
Brand Reputation: We researched and selected chairs from reputable brands known for their commitment to excellence in ergonomic design and customer satisfaction. These brands have a proven track record of delivering top-notch products.
User Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback to gauge the real-world performance of each chair. By considering the experiences of other users, we ensured that the options we selected meet the expectations of discerning customers like yourself.
Value for Money: Our selections offer exceptional value for money, providing a balance between quality, features, and affordability. We compared the features and pricing of each chair to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Below is a list of best chair brands in India
The Green Soul® Jupiter Superb Office Chair is known for offering exceptional comfort and support for long hours of work or gaming. With its ergonomic design, adjustable lumbar support, and 135° tilt lock mechanism, it ensures optimal posture and flexibility. Crafted with premium mesh and high-density foam, it provides breathability and comfort. Built to last with a sturdy glass-filled nylon frame and heavy-duty metal base, this chair is suitable for users up to 125kg. Easy to assemble and featuring 360° swivel, this chair combines functionality with style, making it the perfect choice for home or office use.
Specifications:
Price: 8,998 (
MRP 18,89052% Off)
Brand: Green Soul
Frame Material: Glass-Filled Nylon
Maximum Weight: 125 Kilograms
Swivel: 360 Degrees
Armrest: 2D Adjustable
Lumbar Support: 2D Adjustable
Gas-lift: Class 4
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and premium build quality
|minimum seat height is too high so some
|Ergonomic design with ample cushioning
|Cushion is prone to wear and tear
|Easy to assemble
|Satisfactory back and neck support
|Suitable to sit for long hours
User’s Testimonial: "I have been using this chair for almost one month now and I can say this is a very comfortable chair. I was facing back pain issues after prolonged studies whereas after this Chair I am very much comfortable and it has also increased my sitting potential. If you are buying for studies or Office, I would fully recommend it. One thing to mention that had there been an option to lock the wheels, it would have greatly helped."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from overall 14,000+ ratings on Amazon, this Green Soul office chair is a highly recommended choice, reflecting its exceptional quality, comfort, and customer satisfaction.
The Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair delivers ergonomic excellence with its high back mesh design, providing optimal lumbar support and adjustable armrests for personalised comfort. Featuring a tilt lock mechanism and class 4 gas lift, it ensures stability and relaxation during long sitting sessions. Easy assembly and a 3-year warranty add to its appeal.
Specifications:
Price: 6,999 (
MRP 26,99974% Off)
Brand: Da URBAN®
Weight Capacity: 120 kg
Seat Material: Mesh Fabric
Swivel: 360°
Warranty: 3 Years
Lumbar Support: Adjustable
Height Adjustment: 45"-48"
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy construction
|Neck support can be better
|Adjustable lumbar support
|Under-thigh support is limited
|Easy assembly in minutes
|Well-suited for long hours of sitting
|Promising functionality
User’s Testimonial: "The char is quite comfortable and serves the overall purpose. You can adjust the height for the chair and armrest. Backrest also comes with adjustment to me movable or fixed. I had an issue with the hydraulic which used to make my seat slowly go down gradually. I was provided with a replacement hydraulic part within a few days. Thanks for that."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its ergonomic design and adjustable features, backed by a 4.5-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring high quality.
The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Office Chair provides excellent comfort and support with its ergonomic design and adjustable features. It features a breathable mesh back, padded armrests, and a sturdy metal base for durability. With lumbar adjustments and a 360-degree swivel, this chair ensures a comfortable and efficient work or study experience.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 9,99965% Off)
Brand: CELLBELL
Seat Height: Adjustable
Backrest: Breathable Mesh
Armrests: Padded
Maximum Weight: 105 Kilograms
Height Suitability: 5-6 Feet
|Pros
|Cons
|Breathable mesh back prevents sweating
|Issues with alignment
|Strong and robust build
|Installation can be difficult for some
|User-friendly chair
|Gives good lower-back support
|Reliable cushioning and performance
User’s Testimonial: "This is my 3rd chair of the same model. Brought it in 2021,2023 and 2024. All three chairs are wonderful. The first chair is working like a charm. However there is a slight issue with the 2nd chair wheels, it has become somehow hard but manageable. This chair is sturdy I am using them on daily basis and I personally have installed them. Would definitely recommend it."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven comfort and durability, with 64% awarding it a 5-star rating on Amazon, attesting to its excellence.
With a high back and premium mesh backrest, Wakefit Office Chair ensures a comfortable sitting experience. The single lock synchro mechanism allows for tilt adjustment, while the adjustable lumbar support and headrest promote proper posture. Built with stability and durability in mind, this chair is BIFMA certified and can handle a maximum weight of 120 kgs. Easy DIY assembly makes setup hassle-free, providing a stylish and functional seating solution even for long hours.
Specifications:
Price: 7,311 (
MRP 13,29945% Off)
Brand: Wakefit
Material: Nylon Mesh
Size: High Back
Mechanism: Single Lock
Gas-lift: Class 4
Base: Nylon Base
Weight Capacity: 120 kgs
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty construction
|Can be a little heavy weight
|Promotes proper posture
|Headrest tends to fall at times
|Easy DIY assembly saves time
|Breathable mesh material
|Sleek and classy look
User’s Testimonial: "The chair is a little heavy, it is because of its large load-bearing capacity. It is quite simple to assemble and has great back support. The headrest is detachable."
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, validating its value for buyers.
The ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company Orthopedic Office Chair combines ergonomic design with patented SmartGRID technology for ultimate comfort and support. With adjustable lumbar support, 2D neck comfort, and 2D adjustable armrests, it promotes proper posture and reduces strain. The chair features multiple adjustment mechanisms for personalised comfort, making it ideal for offices, work-from-home setups, and living rooms.
Specifications:
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 25,99950% Off)
Brand: The Sleep Company
Lumbar Support: Adjustable
Armrests: 2D Adjustable
Gas Lift: Class 4
Wheels: 360-degree Swivel
Maximum Weight: 150 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent lumbar support
|Heavy weight may be cumbersome
|Assembly is simple and hassle free
|Expensive
|Durable gas lift mechanism
|Smooth 360-degree swivel movement
|Under thigh support is great
User’s Testimonial: "I’ve been using this chair for a little over a month now, and it definitely is a great chair. Perfect for long hours. The support it offers is quite good, be it the lumbar support or the under-thigh support. The assembly of the chair was fairly straightforward and easy. The instruction manual and the tools that came with the product were more than sufficient. I feel it’s worth the price too."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional build quality and performance, backed by a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with 69% of users awarding it a perfect 5-star score.
The SAVYA HOME Snipe Gaming Chair ensures a stylish setup for gaming or office use. With features like adjustable lumbar support, tilt angle of 90-135 degrees, and retractable footrest, it ensures optimal support and relaxation during long sessions. Built with durable plastic and thick moulded foam, it delivers comfort, quality, and durability, making it ideal for gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike.
Specifications:
Price: 7,429 (
MRP 11,90038% Off)
Brand: SAVYA
Height Adjustment: Yes
Weight Capacity: 120 kg
Tilt Angle: 90-135 degrees
Base Material: Nylon
Seat Dimensions: 137 x 190 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable moulded foam seat
|Hydraulic is of low height
|Easy assembly and good quality
|Armrest can be less durable
|Tilt angle enhances gaming experience
|Durable construction
|Adjustable lumbar support
|Classy and attractive design
User’s Testimonial: "The chair is value for money as there are very few options in this price range, easy to install, comes with height and recline manageable levers, worth buying!"
Why it's worth buying: With its adjustable features, stylish design, and reliable performance, it offers great value for gaming enthusiasts seeking long-lasting comfort and functionality.
The beAAtho Verona Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair is an ergonomic chair that is designed for maximum comfort and features adjustable components for a customised fit. Manufactured in India with BIFMA certified parts, it guarantees durability and long-lasting performance. The chair's breathable mesh back, moulded foam seat, and 360-degree swivel ensure enhanced mobility and support. Perfect for work from home or study, it offers optimal comfort for extended periods of sitting.
Specifications:
Price: 3,789 (
MRP 9,99962% Off)
Brand: beAAtho
Seat Material: Moulded Foam
Height Adjustment: Pneumatic Hydraulic
Tilt Mechanism: Smart Tilting
Gas Lift: Class 3
Mobility: 360-degree Swivel
Weight Capacity: 110 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers reasonable comfort
|May not accommodate users over 110kg
|Assembly is straightforward
|Tilt mechanism has limited angles
|Sturdy and durable build
|Back support is excellent
|Good sitting width
User’s Testimonial: "This swivel chair is perfect for my home office. It's comfy to sit on for a long time, and I can easily move across my desk sitting on it. Plus, it looks nice and fits well with any home decor. It’s a durable product at the right price."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional customer satisfaction, boasting over 8000 ratings on Amazon with an impressive average of 4.4 stars, affirming its quality, comfort, and value for money.
The ASTRIDE Ryzen High Back Ergonomic Office Chair boasts 2D adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a single lock synchro mechanism for optimal comfort. With a bionic curve backrest mimicking the spine's natural shape, it alleviates pressure and pain for everyday use. Whole-mesh coverage ensures breathability and support, making it ideal for long hours of sitting while working or studying.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 15,49961% Off)
Brand: ASTRIDE
Armrests: 2D adjustable
Headrest: 3D adjustable
Lumbar support: 2D adjustable
Material: Nylon frame
Maximum weight: 120 kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Plush cushioning and adjustable armrests
|Metal is prone to rust
|Excellent lumbar support
|Clear and simple assembly process
|Decent quality and rolling ability
User’s Testimonial: "Been using it since December 2023, very useful and comfortable. The delivery takes time, but it's worth the wait. Value for money product!! Go for it."
Why it's worth buying: Its positive customer feedback, including a 4-star rating on Amazon, underscores its quality and value.
The HOME PERFECT Executive Ergonomic Office Chair offers adjustable lumbar support and armrests, promoting comfort during long hours of sitting. With a sturdy construction featuring a contoured mesh back and padded seat, it ensures proper posture and airflow. Ideal for home or office use, it supports up to 140 kg and enhances productivity.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 22,99978% Off)
Brand: HOME PERFECT
Weight Capacity: 140 kg
Material: Metal, PVC
Height Adjustment: Pneumatic
Armrest Type: Adjustable
Back Style: Tilt-back
Seat Dimensions: 45D x 45W cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy assembly with provided toolkit
|Quality could be improved
|Stylish and sleek design
|Handle is poor
|Supports proper posture for long hours
|Adjustable armrests enhances comfort
|Comfortable mesh seat
User’s Testimonial: "Been using it since December 2023, very useful and comfortable. The delivery takes time, but it's worth the wait. Value for money product!! Go for it."
Why it's worth buying: With over 400 purchases last month on Amazon, it's a popular choice trusted by many.
The Featherlite Astro High Back Mesh Chair provides optimal functionality, featuring adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and headrest. Its breathable mesh design ensures ventilation, while the sturdy nylon frame supports up to 150kg. With easy adjustments and a classic design, it's ideal for home or office use, providing a comfortable and ergonomic seating experience.
Specifications:
Material: Nylon, Fabric
Weight Capacity: 150 kg
Seat Height: Adjustable
Armrest: Height Adjustable
Back Style: Mesh
Warranty: 3 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Well designed headrest
|Armrests may not lock securely
|High weight capacity
|May lack additional features like recline
|Easy to assemble
|Breathable mesh for ventilation
|Good back support
User’s Testimonial: "I am writing this review after 10 months of usage of the chair, and so far I have enjoyed it. Assembly takes a couple of minutes, I use it every day for 8-10 hours with no issues so far. I highly recommend it if you are looking for a reliable chair for your home office."
Why it's worth buying: With a high Amazon rating of 4.2 stars and the "Amazon's Choice" label, it's a trusted and well-received option among customers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can gaming chairs be used as office chairs?
While gaming chairs offer ergonomic features suitable for extended sitting, they may lack the professional aesthetic and adjustability required for office environments. However, some users find them comfortable for both gaming and office work.
What is the ideal weight capacity for an office chair?
Office chairs typically have weight capacities ranging from 250 to 350 pounds, ensuring support for a wide range of body types and sizes. It's essential to choose a chair with a weight capacity that accommodates your needs.
Are mesh chairs better than cushioned chairs?
Mesh chairs provide excellent breathability and airflow, making them suitable for long hours of sitting by keeping users cool and comfortable. However, cushioned chairs offer more plushness and may be preferred for their softness.
How important is lumbar support in an office chair?
Lumbar support is crucial for maintaining proper posture and reducing the risk of back pain during long periods of sitting. Look for chairs with adjustable lumbar support to customise it to your specific needs.
Can I use an office chair on carpeted floors?
Yes, most office chairs come with smooth-rolling casters designed for use on carpeted floors, ensuring easy mobility and preventing damage to the carpet. However, some chairs may require the addition of a chair mat for optimal performance.
In Conclusion
Our list of recommendations offers a diverse range of options tailored to different needs, ensuring that users can find the perfect chair to support their lifestyle and work requirements. With a focus on reputable brands known for their reliability and customer satisfaction, investing in one of our recommended chairs guarantees a worthwhile purchase that enhances comfort, productivity, and overall well-being.
