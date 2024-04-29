Haryana: BJP's Bid For OBC Votes, Opposition's Jat Strategy

During these elections, there are some seats and candidates that are making headlines at the state and national level. Kurukshetra Constituency, from where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been in Parliament, BJP has fielded millionaire businessman Naveen Jindal from that seat. Jindal ended his 33-year-old journey with the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year. AAP has fielded former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra against Jindal.