Kanwalpreet Singh On 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh's Disappearance: Hope He's Found In Good Health

Actor Kanwalpreet Singh has expressed concern over the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi.

Kanwalpreet Singh, Gurucharan Singh
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh’s unexpected disappearance has raised concerns among everyone in the television industry. The actor, known for his role as Sodhi in the beloved sitcom, has been missing since April 22. He was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Mumbai that day but never boarded the flight. Consequently, his father filed a missing person report.

Now, Kanwalpreet Singh, the actor known for portraying Tinchu in the same show, has expressed concern over his co-star’s disappearance. “I was shocked when I heard the news. I tried reaching out to him when I heard the news but in vain. At this moment, we can just pray for his safety and hope he is found and is in good health. It is a tough time for his family, and I just pray to Guru Nanak ji, to give strength to his family,” he told ETimes.

Kanwalpreet and Gurucharan
Kanwalpreet and Gurucharan
According to recent updates, Singh was spotted on CCTV footage from a security camera in the Palam area of Delhi, crossing a road on Monday night. Officials informed the media that despite his flight being scheduled for 8:30 PM on Monday, he was seen at a traffic intersection in the area around 9:14 PM.

Days after, on April 27, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena issued a statement regarding the mission person’s case. “Gurucharan Singh’s family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 PM. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues,” he said, adding, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analyzing corroborative technical evidence.”

Regarding the actor’s professional endeavours, he departed from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in 2020 citing his father’s health issues and delayed payments as the reasons. Meanwhile, Kanwalpreet Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest film, ‘Gabru Gang,’ and has received positive responses.

