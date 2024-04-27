Art & Entertainment

‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Unwell And Wasn't Eating Much Before He Went Missing, Reveals Friend

Gurucharan Singh was earlier seen in the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘TMKOC’ but quit the sitcom in 2020.

Google
‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Photo: Google
info_icon

Fans of popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ were left in shock when it was reported on Friday that actor Gurucharan Singh had gone missing. Singh used to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Asit Kumarr Modi’s show, before quitting it in 2020.

While the police have been searching for the actor, his close friend Ms Soni  shared that he was unwell for the last few days, hoping that he would be found soon. She further revealed that she is constantly in touch with his family. “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that,” Pinkvilla quoted Ms Soni as saying.

Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Gurucharan Singh in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound,” she further added.

On Friday, Gurucharan Singh’s father even filed a missing complaint for his son. “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing,” the complaint read as. 

Later, News18 confirmed that Gurucharan’s missing complaint was filed in the Palam area of New Delhi, and the police officials are investigating the matter while trying to trace his call records. “Missing complaint was filed around 4 days back in Palam, South Delhi. Based on this, police are investigating the case. No FIR has been filed as of now. All investigation is being done based on the missing complaint,” News18 quoted a source as saying. 

Reportedly, the actor was last spotted near Delhi airport. He used to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, and was one of the popular characters on the show. Gurcharan had left the show in 2013 but returned next year due to public demand. He made his next exit in 2020, reportedly due to delays in his payment.

