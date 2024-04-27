‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Unwell And Wasn't Eating Much Before He Went Missing, Reveals Friend

While the police have been searching for the actor, his close friend Ms Soni shared that he was unwell for the last few days, hoping that he would be found soon. She further revealed that she is constantly in touch with his family. “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that,” Pinkvilla quoted Ms Soni as saying.