'TMKOC' Star Gurucharan Singh Seen On CCTV, Kidnapping Case Registered Days After He Went Missing

New developments emerge in the case of Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ who has been missing since April 22. After CCTV footage spotted the actor, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the popular sitcom, the Delhi Police has filed a case of kidnapping.
DCP Rohit Meena of South-West Delhi has provided the inaugural official statement to the media regarding the case. In his conversation with news agency ANI, he remarked, “Gurucharan Singh’s family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 PM. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues.”
Advertisement
Informing about monitoring his movements through CCTV surveillance, he added, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack.”
The Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case based on a missing complaint filed by the actor’s father, Hargit Singh, at the Palam police station in Delhi on April 26. According to the complaint, his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on Monday but never arrived, and since then, his phone has been unreachable.
Advertisement
As per the CCTV footage, the 50-year-old individual was observed crossing a road at Parshuram Chowk in the Palam area of Delhi at 9:14 PM on April 22, and was seen walking with a bag on his back.
Furthermore, the Delhi Police is actively reviewing the CCTV footage and will look into the actor’s bank records to gather clues that will help them in solving the case. Notably, Singh’s phone remained active until April 24, during which numerous transactions took place. In addition to this, police sources mentioned that they found two more CCTV recordings. In one, he is seen withdrawing cash from an ATM, while in another, he is seen boarding a bus.
With the investigation going on in full swing, more details would be revealed later.