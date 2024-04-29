Elections

BJP, Congress Seek More Time To Respond To EC Notice On Poll Code Violation Complaints

There is no word yet on whether the commission has agreed to the requests of the BJP and the Congress.

PTI
Election Commission of India(ECI) | Photo: PTI
The BJP has sought one more week while the Congress 14 more days from the Election Commission to respond to notices issued to their party chiefs on complaints of model code violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, sources said on Monday.

BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Kharge were on Thursday asked by the poll panel to respond to the notices by 11 am on Monday.

The BJP has asked for a week's time to respond to the notice, sources in the Election Commission (EC) said.

The Congress had asked for time till 5 pm on Monday but, subsequently, it has asked for 14 more days to respond to the notice, they said.

Taking cognisance for the first time of a model code violation complaint against a prime minister, the EC had on Thursday issued a notice to Nadda on the opposition's charge that Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Separately, the poll panel also issued a notice to Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and Gandhi regarding their remarks.

