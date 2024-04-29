A: Aryaman shares his journey, highlighting, "My career has been a journey of iteration creating products and learn how to build long term strategy, each role contributing to my ability to create products that truly resonate with users. Starting as a founder of Mule, a college-based delivery system, I learned the importance of being user-centric. This mindset carried over into consulting at Strategy& and later, as a product manager at companies like DoorDash and Lyft.