Jammu And Kashmir: Heavy Rain Damages Several Houses In Poonch, Landslides, Floods, Snowfall Bring Life To Standstill | Visuals

Jammu and Kashmir has come to a standstill after heavy rains led to floods in Handwara and Kupwara along with landslides and avalanche in Sonmarg due to intense snowfall.
Due to rain, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut down on Monday because of several landslides.
These landslides occurred at Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi, and Kishtwari Pather in Ramban district, blocking the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
As per reports, the Mughal road, which is an alternative route connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu to Shopian district in south Kashmir, has been closed for the third consecutive day due to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and the surrounding areas.
Advertisement
Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told ANI, "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our officials including DCs are alert. As of now, no water body has reached the warning level. Sopore-Kupwara main road connection is disrupted due to overflowing water. According to the weather advisory, rainfall may continue until midnight, but its intensity will start decreasing afterwards, Tonight, all district officials will remain on the field. After field assessment, we have decided that as a precautionary measure, schools will remain closed tomorrow. People should avoid going near water bodies."
Flashflood in Kupwara
Heavy rainfall has caused water accumulation in certain parts of Handwara and Kupwara towns, leading the authorities to initiate a mission to relocate the impacted inhabitants.
Advertisement
Continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to an increase in water levels in water bodies across Kashmir.
Officials have issued a danger warning for Pohru Nallah in Kupwara.
The Jhelum river and other water bodies are currently below the alert mark.
Schools In Kupwara Were Closed On Monday
Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Kupwara on Monday forced authorities to suspend classes in schools as a precautionary measure.
"In view of inclement weather and an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA), class work in all schools across the district is suspended on 29-4-2024 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students," an official said.
However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective schools, he said.
The meteorological department has forecast wet weather till Tuesday evening.
"The weather will improve from Tuesday. The weather will be generally dry with no major activity from May 1 to May 5," a Met department official said.