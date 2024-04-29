Jammu And Kashmir: Heavy Rain Damages Several Houses In Poonch, Landslides, Floods, Snowfall Bring Life To Standstill | Visuals

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told ANI, "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our officials including DCs are alert. As of now, no water body has reached the warning level. Sopore-Kupwara main road connection is disrupted due to overflowing water. According to the weather advisory, rainfall may continue until midnight, but its intensity will start decreasing afterwards, Tonight, all district officials will remain on the field. After field assessment, we have decided that as a precautionary measure, schools will remain closed tomorrow. People should avoid going near water bodies."