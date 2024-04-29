Epic Opening Night: The Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour Rocks Houston - View Pics

The Rolling Stones kick off their 'Hackney Diamonds' U.S. tour with a bang in Houston. The stage show featured iconic performances by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and special guest Gary Clark Jr. The fans came in huge numbers as they thronged the venue.
The Rolling Stones have been in the news ever since they announced this tour and people have been queuing up ever since to catch a glimpse of their favourite rockstars since then. It was a befitting performance, to say the least. Fans were screaming and shouting as they revelled in the glory of The Rolling Stones.
Don't miss the highlights of this epic first night right here. Here are a few pictures from the grand performance:
1. Mick Jagger & Keith Richards
Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
2. Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
3. Keith Richards
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
4. Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the US leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
5. Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
6. Keith Richards, Darryl Jones & Ronnie Wood
Keith Richards, left, Darryl Jones, and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones perform during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.
7. Gary Clark Jr.
