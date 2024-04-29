Art & Entertainment

Epic Opening Night: The Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour Rocks Houston - View Pics

Experience the electrifying start of The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour in Houston with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards rocking the stage. Catch a glimpse of the legendary band's first U.S. tour night.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

The Rolling Stones kick off their 'Hackney Diamonds' U.S. tour with a bang in Houston. The stage show featured iconic performances by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and special guest Gary Clark Jr. The fans came in huge numbers as they thronged the venue.

The Rolling Stones have been in the news ever since they announced this tour and people have been queuing up ever since to catch a glimpse of their favourite rockstars since then. It was a befitting performance, to say the least. Fans were screaming and shouting as they revelled in the glory of The Rolling Stones.

Don't miss the highlights of this epic first night right here. Here are a few pictures from the grand performance:

Advertisement

1. Mick Jagger & Keith Richards

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

Advertisement

2. Gary Clark Jr.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Gary Clark Jr. performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

3. Keith Richards

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

Advertisement

4. Ronnie Wood

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the US leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

Advertisement

5. Mick Jagger

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

Advertisement

6. Keith Richards, Darryl Jones & Ronnie Wood

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Keith Richards, left, Darryl Jones, and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones perform during the first night of the U.S. leg of their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

7. Gary Clark Jr.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour
‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour Photo: Amy Harris
info_icon

Gary Clark Jr. performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour in Houston.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Nadal Leading In Madrid Open Round Of 32 Match; Mumbai City FC Book Spot In ISL Final
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Take Half Of Your Wealth', Alleges PM Modi; Kharge Assures, 'Congress Won't Take Anybody's Mangalsutra'