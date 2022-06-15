How Better Road Designs Can Cut Down Roadkill

Wildlife-Vehicle Collision (WVC) almost always results in roadkill. The risk posed by this phenomenon can upend years of conservation efforts by the Indian government.

Leopards are at 83 per cent increased risk of extinction due to roadkill, and at this rate will get wiped out within 33 years, according to a study published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography in November 2021. The leopard population has nevertheless increased in the last few years.

Experts believe that habitat destruction forces wildlife to stray and become prone to roadkill. Despite deaths due to WVC being the leading cause of wildlife deaths, it is hardly prioritised in debates and conversations around urban-animal coexistence.

Another paper published in the journal Nature Conservation that studied death of animals due to roadkill in Kaziranga Karbi Anglong Landscape, Assam, says, “Most of the mammal roadkills recorded in this study are nocturnal (Bandicoot Rat, Indian Leopard, Small Indian Civet, House Mouse, and various unidentified Rat and Bat Sp.).” Majority of these deaths go unreported.

Alluding to WVC, Dr. Bivesh Pandey, director, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), says, “Roads account for more deaths of wildlife (including leopards) than hunting or poaching.” Last year, Maharashtra recorded 33 out of 87 deaths of leopards due to roadkill in a span of merely 140 days.

Roadkill is a bigger risk for smaller animals as their deaths mostly go unreported. Road ecologist Somoyita Sur says, “For a large species, four or five incidents of deaths due to roadkill get attention, but that isn’t the case for smaller animals. To know that any decline in population of smaller animals like frogs, rats, it requires a longer span of time. The research in this area is limited.”

A 2017 report by Wildlife Institute of India (WII) pointed out that there is a need to identify key crossing zones. A study titled Mapping Land Use/Landcover Patterns in Aravallis Haryana, with Reference to the Status of Key Wildlife Species points out that highways passing through wildlife habitats are causing detrimental effect on fauna as fast-moving vehicles kill animals whenever they cross these stretches, as highways are not constructed factoring specific requirement of protected areas.

The study finds: “There is a need to identify pedestrian crossing zones for key wildlife species, especially leopards to suggest mitigation measures. Radio-telemetry study will help in identifying critical leopard crossing zones.”

In India, there is no strict ban. Let alone proper signage in certain zones for monitoring speed limits, or entering a zone densely populated by certain species. Many European countries are innovating in their infrastructure–roads, underpasses, overpasses in protected areas, are being built keeping the safety of wildlife as a priority.

It is impossible to stop building roads, and that road design is critical for urban planning, says Sur.

He adds, “But there are success stories from China and Japan for designs that were opted to protect amphibian species. We should learn from these examples, and should not just let them be on paper. Innovations like horizontal flyovers in countries like the Netherlands are helping in reducing roadkill. Such infrastructure developments cannot eliminate the risk of roadkill, but can certainly reduce it.”