In Pictures: India Prepares For Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Polling officials leave for election duty on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kozhikode.
Polling parties leave for election duty on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Advertisement
Polling parties wait at a distribution centre to leave for various polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khowai, Tripura.
Advertisement
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other material at a distribution centre on the eve of the second phase of General Elections, in Ajmer.
Poll officials check their duty schedue at a distribution centre on the eve of the second phase of General Elections, in Nagaon district of Assam.
Advertisement
Security personnel leave for election duty ahead of the 2nd phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Advertisement
Security personnel wait to leave for various polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura.
Advertisement
Officials carrying electronic voting machines walk to board their vehicles as they head to their assigned polling stations on the eve of the second phase of national elections at Barmer, Rajasthan.
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.
Vehicles parked at a distribution centre before poll officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.