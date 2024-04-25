National

In Pictures: India Prepares For Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Polling parties, officials, and security personnel prepare for election duty as India gears up for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. See photos of the preparations from various states across the country.

Preparations for LS polls Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave for election duty on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kozhikode.

LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura
LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura Photo: PTI

Polling parties leave for election duty on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura
LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura Photo: PTI

Polling parties wait at a distribution centre to leave for various polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khowai, Tripura.

Preparations for phase 2 Lok Sabha polls
Preparations for phase 2 Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other material at a distribution centre on the eve of the second phase of General Elections, in Ajmer.

Preparations for phase 2 Lok Sabha polls
Preparations for phase 2 Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI

Poll officials check their duty schedue at a distribution centre on the eve of the second phase of General Elections, in Nagaon district of Assam.

LS Polls: 2nd phase voting preparations
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting preparations Photo: PTI

Security personnel leave for election duty ahead of the 2nd phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura
LS Polls: 2nd phase preparation in Tripura Photo: PTI

Security personnel wait to leave for various polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura.

Preparations for 2nd phase of LS Polls
Preparations for 2nd phase of LS Polls Photo: AP/ Deepak Sharma

Officials carrying electronic voting machines walk to board their vehicles as they head to their assigned polling stations on the eve of the second phase of national elections at Barmer, Rajasthan.

Preparations for LS polls
Preparations for LS polls Photo: PTI

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.

Preparations for 2nd phase of LS Polls
Preparations for 2nd phase of LS Polls Photo: PTI

Vehicles parked at a distribution centre before poll officials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

