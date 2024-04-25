In Pictures: Haiti Boosts Security For Council Inauguration

Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Police patrol the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A street vendor balances his table on his head as he makes his way through the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
A person hauling bags walks past the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
A street vendor pushes his cart past the National Palace as an armored police car patrols the area, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
Police stop at a car to inspect in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti's health system has long been fragile, but it's now nearing total collapse after gangs launched coordinated attacks on Feb. 29, targeting critical state infrastructure in the capital and beyond.
A youth washes clothes at a public school that serves as a shelter for people displaced from their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A private security officer guards a store in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.