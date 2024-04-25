International

In Pictures: Haiti Boosts Security For Council Inauguration

Haiti's government is beefing up security as a new council prepares to take charge. Armoured vehicles and police patrols near the National Palace aim to curb gang threats, making safety a top priority.

Haiti Security | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

1/9
Haiti Security
Haiti Security | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Police patrol the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement

2/9
Haiti Security
Haiti Security | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement

3/9
Haiti Security
Haiti Security | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Police patrol in an armored vehicle in the Champ de Mars area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

4/9
Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A street vendor balances his table on his head as he makes his way through the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement

5/9
Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A person hauling bags walks past the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement

6/9
Haiti Violence
Haiti Violence | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A street vendor pushes his cart past the National Palace as an armored police car patrols the area, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Advertisement

7/9
Haiti Health Crisis
Haiti Health Crisis | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Police stop at a car to inspect in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti's health system has long been fragile, but it's now nearing total collapse after gangs launched coordinated attacks on Feb. 29, targeting critical state infrastructure in the capital and beyond.

8/9
Haiti Health Crisis
Haiti Health Crisis | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A youth washes clothes at a public school that serves as a shelter for people displaced from their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

9/9
Haiti Security
Haiti Security | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

A private security officer guards a store in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'It's Become Your Habit To Take Words Taken Out Of Context', Kharge Writes To Modi
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton