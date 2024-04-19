How Raashii Khanna Rocks Desi Chic & Western Elegance With Equal Aplomb

Prateek Sur
Raashii Khanna looked adorable in her attire, which the actress described as a spin on the iconic character Wednesday Adam’s clothing.
Raashii’s stunning olive green transparent saree left fans in awe. Raashii chose not to wear necklaces or bangles, opting for a simple look. In terms of makeup, the actress is rocking the calm luxury look!
Raashii Khanna uploaded a few photos of herself in a gold saree, and she looked nothing short of stunning!
Raashii wore a work by Avaro Figlio, a renowned designer. The actress opted basic with her make-up and accessories once more, and her haircut transported viewers back to the old period. The actress seemed stylish, traditional, and, of course, breathtakingly beautiful.
Raashii Khanna looked as gorgeous as ever in her printed gold sleeveless suit. The actress kept her outfit basic, accessorizing with striking jhumkas and dewy makeup.
Raashii Khanna ignites the denim trend with her distinctive outfit, which is effortlessly cool and chic! The actress added some eye-catching statement items to her ensemble.
Raashii Khanna looked at classic lehengas through a different perspective while wearing a golden blouse and an off-white lehenga. The blouse included elaborate mirror artwork, which enhanced the appearance of the printed lehenga. The actress wore her hair in a bun and accented with tarnished jewellery.
Raashii Khanna has established herself as a multifaceted force through her on-screen appearances. Off-screen, however, she is a fashionista who always looks her best.
Raashii Khanna never fails to deliver some major fashion goals, whether she’s draping sarees with absolute elegance or sporting risqué outfits with panache.
Raashii Khanna is looking forward to the release of her film ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ in which she co-stars with Vikrant Massey. She will also appear in the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’ and Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’.