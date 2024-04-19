F1: Max Verstappen's Ruthless Journey

Outlook Sports Desk
In 2015, Max Verstappen stepped into Formula One with Scuderia Toro Rosso, becoming the youngest driver to take part in the highest class of international single-seater racing.
Just after a year in F1, Max was promoted to parent team Red Bull in the fifth race of the 2016 season replacing Daniil Kvyat. He was 18, when he won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, becoming the youngest driver in history to win a Grand Pix race.
In 2021, the Red Bull ace clinched his first F1 World Championship with ten Grand Prix wins defeating Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. The win came with unlimited controversies.
Max Verstappen's first F1 championship victory was followed by two consecutive titles - in 2022 and 2023. The end of the turbo hybrid era marked the beginning of Red Bull's Golden era.
With 19 Grand Prix wins in the 2023 Formula One season Max Verstappen set the record for most wins in a season. This broke the record set by legend Michael Schumacher.
By now, the 26-year-old has eclipsed the record of most consecutive wins in an F1 season, breaking the earlier record of ( 9 wins) Sebastian Vettel.
The Red Bull hero has won 57 Formula One Grand Prix Races so far in his career. He resides in third place in the list of most winners, trailing Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.
The Dutchman has a total of 101 podiums under his name.
The three-time world champion will remain loyal to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 Formula One season.