Scores Of People Gather For March In Lisbon To Mark Carnation Revolution Anniversary

Thousands of people sing the folk song Grandola, Vila Morena, at the Carmo square in Lisbon, as the country celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution. The song by Zeca Afonso was broadcast on national radio as a signal to the troops that the coup was starting and became an icon of the April 25, 1974, revolution that restored democracy in Portugal after 48 years of a fascist dictatorship.