Scores Of People Gather For March In Lisbon To Mark Carnation Revolution Anniversary

Scores of people gathered to march down Lisbon's main Liberdade Avenue celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution. The April 25, 1974 army-led coup restored democracy in Portugal after 48 years of a fascist dictatorship.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

People gather waiting to march down Lisbon's main Liberdade Avenue celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution. The April 25, 1974 army led coup restored democracy in Portugal after 48 years of a fascist dictatorship.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

A young woman raises her fist holding a red carnation while marching with tens of thousands down Lisbon's main Liberdade Avenue celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Celeste Caeiro, 90, hands red carnations to former army captain Manuel Correia Silva, in Lisbon during the reenactment of troops movements of fifty years ago, part of anniversary celebrations of the Carnation Revolution. Caeiro handed out red carnations to rebellious soldiers then, thus unwittingly naming the April 25, 1974 army coup that restored democracy in Portugal after 48 years of a fascist dictatorship.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Portuguese paratroopers take part in a military parade at Lisbon's Comercio square during celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

A person raises a fist holding a red carnation as people celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, in Lisbon. Military vehicles and red carnations returned to the streets and squares of downtown Lisbon on Thursday as Portugal reenacted dramatic moments from the army coup that brought democracy to the country 50 years ago.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Thousands march down Lisbon's main Liberdade Avenue celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Ana Brigida

Celeste Caeiro, 90, holds a bunch of red carnations, in Lisbon during the reenactment of troops movements of fifty years ago, part of anniversary celebrations of the Carnation Revolution.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Thousands of people sing the folk song Grandola, Vila Morena, at the Carmo square in Lisbon, as the country celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution. The song by Zeca Afonso was broadcast on national radio as a signal to the troops that the coup was starting and became an icon of the April 25, 1974, revolution that restored democracy in Portugal after 48 years of a fascist dictatorship.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

A couple hold red carnations while embracing each other after thousands sang the folk song Grandola, Vila Morena, in the first minutes at the Carmo square in Lisbon, as the country celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

Portugal Revolution anniversary | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Police mug shots of political prisoners are displayed at the Aljube Museum Resistance and Freedom in Lisbon as the country celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

