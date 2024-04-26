Sohee’s agency sprung to action and issued a statement as the report started making rounds on social media. The statement mentioned that the singer will be tying the knot with her boyfriend who is 15 years older than her and is a businessman. The statement said, “Sohee is planning to marry her boyfriend, who is 15 years older than her, this year. Her exclusive contract with IOK Company expires in May, and she plans to retire from the entertainment industry as soon as she gets married.”