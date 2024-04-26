Popular K-pop band ALICE’s Sohee has surprised her fans with a shocking announcement. The singer revealed her marriage plans and mentioned that she will be retiring from showbiz after she ties the knot. The report of her marriage had surfaced on the internet earlier today and it sent fans into a frenzy. As a response to the report, her agency has finally confirmed these speculations.
Sohee’s agency sprung to action and issued a statement as the report started making rounds on social media. The statement mentioned that the singer will be tying the knot with her boyfriend who is 15 years older than her and is a businessman. The statement said, “Sohee is planning to marry her boyfriend, who is 15 years older than her, this year. Her exclusive contract with IOK Company expires in May, and she plans to retire from the entertainment industry as soon as she gets married.”
They continued, “Sohee announced the news of her marriage while she was discussing with the agency regarding the expiration of her exclusive contract, and naturally it was decided that she will not renew her contract.”
According to reports, Sohee will register her marriage next month and will celebrate her union by having a small wedding in the presence of her family and friends. ALICE started as ELRIS in 2017. However, they were rebranded as ALICE in 2022. Sohee emerged as the runner-up on SBS’s girl group audition program ‘K-Pop Star 6’ in 2017. Following this, she was a part of ALICE. The band’s last single was ‘Show Down.’ Released in 2023, it resonated with the audience. Currently, the band includes EJ, Do-A, Chaejeong, Yeonje, Yukyung, and Karin.