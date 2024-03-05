Han So-hee's Agency Issues Clarification On Her Alleged Outburst Caught On Camera At A Party In Paris

Han So-hee is one of the most renowned South Korean actresses today, who often makes headlines for her performances in various shows and her appearances at various events for luxury brands. Very recently, she made headlines too – but for an unexpected incident.
During Paris Fashion Week, on February 29, she attended a special party hosted by the luxury jewellery brand Boucheron, in the capacity of a global ambassador. However, what drew attention from netizens was her abrupt response to someone, whose face isn’t visible, while posing for official photographs at the party. In the video that’s circulating online, she can be heard saying, “Please be quiet,” in a frustrated tone.
While it garnered a lot of support from her fans, who claimed that there was a huge crowd surrounding her, some netizens commented that she was “tipsy,” and were “a bit shocked by the way she talks and by her facial expressions.”
Now, her agency, 9ato Entertainment, passed a statement on March 5, explaining what really happened. “There was a very large crowd gathered at the Paris event. The staff on site were expressing concern over potential for safety accidents, so everyone was tense and showing caution. Of course there were Korean people present, but there were also locals, so communication was not smooth. All of the staff on site were yelling for everyone to be careful and listen to the staff in order for the event to be carried out smoothly with safety as the top priority,” the statement read.
Addressing the viral clip, the statement continued, “The clip was cut to only show Han So-hee shouting [in the situation where everyone was yelling] and was uploaded. Han So-hee did not yell at a specific individual, and she is not the kind of person to do so. In a situation where everyone was shouting to be careful and listen to the staff regulating safety, Han So-hee was doing the same.”
“It was not a heavy atmosphere, and the event ended very well. The clip cut to only show Han So-hee is being circulated maliciously with false information,” the statement added, dismissing any misinformation and false rumours regarding the incident.