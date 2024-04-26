Actor Shruti Haasan has always been in the news with her upcoming projects and her sartorial choices. The actor often makes waves on her Instagram with her candid interviews and fashionable photoshoots. However, her Instagram feed has been turning heads recently. The actor has stopped posting pictures with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. This has led fans to speculate if they have broken up. A recent report puts an end to this speculation and confirms that they have parted ways.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted this and have speculated that the couple has broken up. The report revealed that the couple parted ways last month because they thought they were not compatible. The report also quoted a source who said, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.”
Haasan and Hazarika used to live together in her Mumbai flat. They have been living apart for a month now. The actor has deleted all pictures with Hazarika from her Instagram feed. Recently, she took a break from social media and returned with a cryptic post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be.”
The couple met each other on social media. Hazarika sent Haasan a message on Instagram and they started talking. In an earlier interview, she revealed that she had sent the artist one of her poems. She mentioned that he sent her an artwork as a response. Both the parties have not commented on their breakup yet.