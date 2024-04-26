Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan And Santanu Hazarika Have Broken Up After Dating For A While? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have parted ways. Here's what we know so far.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Shruti Haasan has always been in the news with her upcoming projects and her sartorial choices. The actor often makes waves on her Instagram with her candid interviews and fashionable photoshoots. However, her Instagram feed has been turning heads recently. The actor has stopped posting pictures with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. This has led fans to speculate if they have broken up. A recent report puts an end to this speculation and confirms that they have parted ways.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted this and have speculated that the couple has broken up. The report revealed that the couple parted ways last month because they thought they were not compatible. The report also quoted a source who said, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.”

Advertisement

Haasan and Hazarika used to live together in her Mumbai flat. They have been living apart for a month now. The actor has deleted all pictures with Hazarika from her Instagram feed. Recently, she took a break from social media and returned with a cryptic post. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be.”

The couple met each other on social media. Hazarika sent Haasan a message on Instagram and they started talking. In an earlier interview, she revealed that she had sent the artist one of her poems. She mentioned that he sent her an artwork as a response. Both the parties have not commented on their breakup yet.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know