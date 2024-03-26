‘Inimel’ Song Review: Kamal Haasan Pens A New-Age Love Story For Shruti Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Romantic Track

The ‘Inimel’ song takes you through a journey of love in the new-age times of today. It starts off right from the very time the two get matched on a dating website, and from then on how they meet up, how their young love stars. What’s even interesting is that they’ve not just kept it like a mushy romantic piece. On the other hand, they’ve tried to show the ups and downs that come along with falling in love. Do two people who’re falling in love aware of the upcoming upheavals in their relationship? Also, it gives a take on the longevity of new-age relationships. That’s a very interesting concept to have taken up by the makers of the film.