‘Inimel’ Song Review: Kamal Haasan Pens A New-Age Love Story For Shruti Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Romantic Track

The makers of ‘Inimel’ have released the first song from the film. What’s interesting is that the song has been penned by Kamal Haasan, and it has been composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan. She has been paired with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the song. This is the first time that the ace director is being seen onscreen showing off his acting skills. However, his role will be of an extended cameo and not a full-fledged acting debut.
The ‘Inimel’ song takes you through a journey of love in the new-age times of today. It starts off right from the very time the two get matched on a dating website, and from then on how they meet up, how their young love stars. What’s even interesting is that they’ve not just kept it like a mushy romantic piece. On the other hand, they’ve tried to show the ups and downs that come along with falling in love. Do two people who’re falling in love aware of the upcoming upheavals in their relationship? Also, it gives a take on the longevity of new-age relationships. That’s a very interesting concept to have taken up by the makers of the film.
The song starts to grow on your after you listen to it a couple of times, and you unknowingly end up humming to the tune. The lyrics by Kamal Haasan is one of the highlights which compels your mind to remember this song unwittingly. The words are so beautifully sewn together that it feels as if it expresses emotions for all age groups.
The ‘Inimel’ song surely raises expectations for the movie. Let’s wait and watch how the movie turns out to be.