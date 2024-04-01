Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Starts Shooting For ‘Chennai Story’, Shares Pics From Mahurat Shot

Actress Shruti Haasan, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released song ‘Inimel’ with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has started shooting for her next project.

IANS
Updated on:
Instagram
Shruti Haasan Photo: Instagram
Her next project is an international film titled ‘Chennai Story’, and is helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Philip John.

On Monday, Shruti took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of the film and the mahurat shot.

Shruti Haasan's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress also shared a video of herself enroute to the set in her car.

Shruti shared the video with the caption: “New day. New movie. New energy. Thankful.”

Shruti Haasan's Story Photo: Instagram
‘Chennai Story’ marks Shruti's third international outing after ‘Treadstone’ and ‘The Eye’.

The movie, adapted from Timeri N. Murari's bestseller ‘The Arrangements of Love’, is set against the backdrop of Chennai. It unfolds a coming-of-age romantic comedy set, and Shruti takes on the pivotal role of Anu, a spunky private detective.

Shruti, who is also a renowned musician, has acting credits across India's various language film industries.

In 2023, she was one of the leads in ‘Salaar’, which also starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film emerged as one of India's biggest hits of the year. She also led the British thriller 'The Eye'. In 2019, she had a key role in US series 'Treadstone'.

