Balancing JEE preparations with sports and extra-curriculars

As a national-level archer and Khelo India athlete, Sriyashas showcased his prowess beyond the academic sphere, culminating in a remarkable achievement of 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Consider Harshit Singh, a student from FIITJEE’s Four Year Classroom Programme (IX-XII), secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 112 in JEE Advanced 2022. Despite his rigorous academic schedule, Harshit remained deeply involved in basketball, even representing his institute in the inter-IIT Sports meet where he clinched the third position in basketball. Harshit thanks his success to FIITJEE which not only honed his academic skills but also facilitated his growth as a sportsman.