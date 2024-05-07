Football

Erik Ten Hag Hits Back At Jose Mourinho Dig Over Manchester United Board Backing

Jose Mourinho, who spent two and a half years in charge of Manchester United, suggested in an interview that he did not have the same backing in the transfer market, or the same level of "trust" instilled in him as Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the former Manchester United manager said he did not get the same level of support as the Dutchman. (More Football News)

Mourinho, who spent two and a half years in charge of United, suggested in an interview with the Telegraph that he did not have the same backing in the transfer market, or the same level of "trust" instilled in him as Ten Hag.

The former Ajax manager recently spoke to Sky Sports about failing to sign stars like Harry Kane, with the club instead choosing to invest in younger players with potential, like Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag is facing an uncertain future at the club with just one year left on his contract following a disappointing second campaign. New co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has given no guarantees that he will keep his post next season.

Now, Ten Hag has responded to Mourinho’s claims, stating that the Portuguese coach was the only manager after Alex Ferguson to be given backing by the board.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Ten Hag said: "Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn't get the players they wanted, and that is what you need.

"I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

"There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad."

