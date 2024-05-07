ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Final, Scotland Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming, Full Squads And More

Scotland will head into the final after winning their semi-final match against Ireland by eight wickets. This victory was possible due to Kathryn Bryce's all-round performance, where she scored an unbeaten 35 runs off 29 balls and took 4 wickets for just 8 runs. Bryce has been outstanding throughout the tournament, being the third-highest run-scorer with 177 runs at an average of 88.50 and the second-highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets.