Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Final, Scotland Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming, Full Squads And More

The final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 will be played between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the SL-W Vs SCO-W match

SL Women vs Scotland Women Twitter
Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu (L) and Scotland's captain Kathryn Bryce with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 trophy before the final. Photo: X/ @ICC
info_icon

Scotland and Sri Lanka will be playing in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on 7th May after qualifying for the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. Both teams secured their spots in the tournament after being finalists in the 10-team event. (More Cricket News)

Scotland will head into the final after winning their semi-final match against Ireland by eight wickets. This victory was possible due to Kathryn Bryce's all-round performance, where she scored an unbeaten 35 runs off 29 balls and took 4 wickets for just 8 runs. Bryce has been outstanding throughout the tournament, being the third-highest run-scorer with 177 runs at an average of 88.50 and the second-highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

In Sri Lanka's semi-final match against UAE, Esha Oza played a significant role in their victory, scoring 66 off 44 and taking 2-27.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 3 and will conclude with the final match on October 20. The Qualifiers' winners will be placed in Group 1 along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan, while the runners-up will be in Group B with Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and West Indies.

On the 2024 International Women's Day, Cricket Scotland shared a social media post, saying they "are committed to being inclusive and inspire women and girls to flourish in cricket." - Cricket Scotland
Cricket Scotland Accused Of Prejudice Against Women, Report Hints At 'Inherent Sexism'

BY PTI

Live streaming details of Scotland vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Final:

When the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be played?

The final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

Picture for representative purpose only. - X/France Cricket
ICC To Probe Allegations Of Fake Women's Cricket Matches In France

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Where the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will be played?

The final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will start?

The final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka will start at 8:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Scotland vs Sri Lanka online?

We can watch the final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 live on ICC.tv in certain regions. In India and the subcontinent, we can watch the Scotland vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 final on the Fancode app and website.

SL-W Vs SCO-W Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Megan McColl, Kathryn Bryce(c), Sarah Bryce(w), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ellen Watson, Darcey Carter, Nayma Sheikh, Chloe Abel

