What is worse than blatant disregard for women's sport? It is the act of showing that you care, when in reality you don't.

Things seem to be looking up for women's cricket, as we speak on International Women's Day 2024 (Thursday, March 8). The second edition of the Women's Premier League is underway in India with in-stadia attendance routinely crossing 20,000 and most international stars in action. The Women's Big Bash League concluded its ninth season in December 2023. The sport witnessed three one-off Tests in quick succession and the T20 World Cup is slated in September and October 2024, which will hopefully build on viewership momentum.