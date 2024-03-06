Former South Africa women's pacer Shabnim Ismail made history on Tuesday when she bowled the fastest delivery ever recorded in women's cricket. Ismail broke the record with a delivery that was clocked at 132.1km/h (82.08mph) when was bowling for the Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) tie against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (As It Happened | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
It was for the very first time that a delivery was bowled at such speed in women's cricket that has been clocked at 130km/h. The delivery happened to be bowled at DC skipper Meg Lanning with Ismail smashing into the pad of the former Australian skipper on the second ball of the third over of the match.
Ismail, who previously appeared for the Proteas in all eight ICC Women's T20 World Cups, had only retired from international cricket following last year's tournament on their home turf. She had previously clocked at 128km/h (79.54mph) against the West Indies in 2016 and at 127km/h twice during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.
Despite her record-breaking delivery, Ismail had a tough day at the office with the ball as she took 1-46 from her four overs in a 29-run loss for MI.
She was asked about her record-breaking delivery in the post-match interview but Ismail played it down stating that she "doesn't actually look at the big screen when I’m bowling."
Speaking of the match, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed entertaining fifties as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash on Tuesday.
Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start, with her 38-ball 53 (6x4, 2x6). Down the order, Jemimah smashed a 33-ball 69 not out (8x4, 3x6) to propel them to 192/4.
In reply, Mumbai Indians managed 163/8 with Jess Jonassen returning with 3/21, while Marizanne Kapp bagged 2/37. Amanjot Kaur was Mumbai's top-scorer with her 27-ball 42.
This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.
