Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues' Gritty Knock Helps DC Set 193-Run Target For MI

Hello!
The stage is set for the first match of the Delhi leg in the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals Women will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in an epic showdown. Both teams have won three games out of four matches played so far and will fight for the top spot on the points table. The DC-W currently hold the position on top with a better run rate. The support for DC and the atmosphere at Arun Jaitley Stadium is going to be unmatchable. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of match 12 in WPL 2024, DC-W Vs MI-W here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: DC - 192/4 (20)
Jemimah Rodrigues - 69 (33), Meg Lanning - 53 (38) | Pooja Vastrakar: (4-0-20-1)
Rodrigues Stars In Death Overs!
Jemimah Rodrigues played some beautiful shots to complete her half-century and also set an above-average total for MI in the first match of the Delhi leg in WPL 2024. Now, MI need 193 runs to win this match in 20 overs.
DC - 192/4 (20)
Ishaque Gets Kapp
That is a huge wicket - might at least save 10-15 runs for MI. - Saika keeps it full at the stumps, Kapp backs away and then is unable to jam her bat down in time, the ball smashes into the middle base, and the zing bails light up.
DC - 161/4 (18)
16 Runs Off Ismail's Over!
Shabnim Ismail came to bowl the 16th over. Jemimah Rodrigues smashed two fours in the first four deliveries and Marizanne Kapp finished the over with another boundary to extract 16 runs off the over.
DC - 139/3 (16)
Lanning Falls After 50!
Meg Lanning completed her fifty with a boundary in the fourth delivery of the 13th over but Pooja Vastrakar dismissed her on the last ball of the over.
DC - 114/3 (13)
20 Runs Off 12th Over!
Amelia Kerr was called to bowl the 12th over and Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues managed 20 runs off the over.
DC - 109/2 (12)
15 Runs Off Kerr's Over!
Amelia Kerr came to bowl the eighth over of the innings and was smashed for three boundaries in the over to concede 15 runs from the over.
DC - 74/1 (8)
Shafali Verma Falls!
Ismail has her wicket, as she sends off Shafali - back of a length and angling into the right-hander, Shafali retreated away on the pull, resulting in a delicate edge to the keeper. Ismail is ecstatic; MI desperately needed this wicket, and Shafali looked threatening.
DC - 52/1 (5)
DC Start Batting!
Meg Lanning along with Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals and Shabnim Ismail started with the first over for Mumbai Indians. With one boundary in the over, she conceded just seven runs from the over.
DC - 7/0 (1)
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
Pitch Report
It's a little cool, cloudy, and dismal in Delhi. Tonight's game will take place on pitch number three. So we have a short square boundary of 46m and a larger side boundary of 63m. The straight is 64 metres long. It appears to be a nice surface; there isn't much green grass, it's brown, and that helps to keep the pitch hard. There are a few cracks, but they should not cause any problems. There should be plenty of runs on this pitch, but there may be a little something for the seamers.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur