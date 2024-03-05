Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues' Gritty Knock Helps DC Set 193-Run Target For MI

The stage is set for the first match of the Delhi leg in the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals Women will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in an epic showdown. Both teams have won three games out of four matches played so far and will fight for the top spot on the points table. The DC-W currently hold the position on top with a better run rate. The support for DC and the atmosphere at Arun Jaitley Stadium is going to be unmatchable. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of match 12 in WPL 2024, DC-W Vs MI-W here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)