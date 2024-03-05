Delhi Capitals know very well how to turn setbacks into comebacks. From losing the initial match to leading the points table, the team is now ready to face Mumbai Indians for the second time. It was against Mumbai that they suffered two painful hurtful defeats - the final match of WPL 2023 and the initial match of WPL 2024. The match will take place on March 5, Tuesday, with Delhi hosting it. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
With a disappointing start, losing the first match at the hands of the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lennings bounced back and dominated their matches against UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bengal, and Gujarat Giants. They first defeated Alyssa Healy's side by nine wickets and then both Smriti Mandhana and Beth Mooney's team by 25 runs. Captain Meg and all-rounder Shafali Verma's consistent fifties, led DI to the top, surpassing MI in all aspects.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur, after lifting the inaugural WPL's trophy had a strong start to the season with two consecutive wins. They defeated DC by four wickets in their first match, and then the Gujarat Giants by five wickets. However, MI faced a setback in their third match as the UP Warriorz defeated them by seven wickets, marking the second time in the WPL history. But the team made a comeback in their fourth match against RCB, handing Mandhana's women a seven-wicket defeat.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Head to heads
The story of the DC and MI rivalry in the Women's Premier League is quite famous. Delhi Capitals could not rise to Kaur's challenge in two significant matches, losing the 2023 WPL final match and the first match of WPL 2024. In the past, these two teams have locked horns four times, with Mumbai emerging victorious in three of them by 8, 7, and 4 wickets respectively. The only time Capitals overpowered MI was in the reverse fixture match of the previous year when Lennings' side chased the target of 110 runs in just 9 overs. Incredible win it was.
When Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 will take place on March 5, Tuesday at 7:30 P.m. IST at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match?
In India, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque