When Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match will be played?

The second clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 will take place on March 5, Tuesday at 7:30 P.m. IST at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 match?

In India, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.

All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.

In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.

In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.