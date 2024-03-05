WPL 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning Hand Delhi Capitals 29-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' chase never took off, ending up with a 163 for 8 despite Amanjot Kaur's 42 off 27 and Hayley Matthews' 29 off 17 as the defending champions crashed to their second defeat in five matches and only second against DC in WPL history.

This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.

DC thus consolidated their position at the top with the win which will act like a balm for the home team, which had suffered a heartbreaking last-ball loss to the MI in the tournament opener.