RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry’s Amazing Six Smashes Car Window - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed all attention on Monday not only by breaking records but also by breaking a car window as the all-rounder Ellyse Perry executed a powerful six setting the victory stage for the team over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League 2024 match on March 4, in Bangalore. (Match Report| Pics | More Cricket News)
Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Perry were outstanding in RCB's convincing 23-run win overpowering Alyssa Healy's side for the second time this WPL season. However, the talk of the town last night traces to something beyond the battlefield. It is the display car parked at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which suffered a shattered window from a cricket ball hit by the RCB all-rounder in the penultimate ball of the 19th over thrown by Deepti Sharma.
The extraordinary six crossed the stadium ropes, beyond everyone's reach and went viral on the internet since. The best part came when the Australian cricketer reacted to her amazing action, she laughed, with hands on her head said, "I was bit a worried. I don't have any insurance here" in the post-match press conference.
Team's captain Mandhana's 80 runs off 50 with 10 fours and 3 sixes and Perry's 58 off 37 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket as Royal Challengers made a formidable total of 198 for three. Unfortunately, the Warriorz’s chase did not go well with the exception of a fifty by their captain Alyssa Healy. Their innings ended at 175/8.
Ellyse Perry has been the standout player of RCB this season, playing a crucial role in the three matches they have won. In their previous game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, she was at her best as always, making 44 off 38 balls. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on the host's side, and they lost the match by 7 wickets. In the previous win over Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets, Perry remained unbeaten on 23 off 14 balls as the team chased the target of 108 runs with ease.