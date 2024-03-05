RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry’s Amazing Six Smashes Car Window - Watch

ALSO READ: DC Vs MI, WPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Team's captain Mandhana's 80 runs off 50 with 10 fours and 3 sixes and Perry's 58 off 37 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket as Royal Challengers made a formidable total of 198 for three. Unfortunately, the Warriorz’s chase did not go well with the exception of a fifty by their captain Alyssa Healy. Their innings ended at 175/8.

Ellyse Perry has been the standout player of RCB this season, playing a crucial role in the three matches they have won. In their previous game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, she was at her best as always, making 44 off 38 balls. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on the host's side, and they lost the match by 7 wickets. In the previous win over Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets, Perry remained unbeaten on 23 off 14 balls as the team chased the target of 108 runs with ease.