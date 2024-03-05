WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana's Top Knock Helps RCB Thrash UP Warriorz By 23 Runs In Last Home Leg Match

Mandhana (80, 50b, 10x4, 3x6) and Perry (58, 37b, 4x4, 4x6) added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket as Royal Challengers made a formidable 198 for three.

The Warriorz’s chase did not have much to write home about except a fifty (55, 38b, 7x4, 3x6) by captain Alyssa Healy as it ended at 175/8.

This was also the last game of WPL's Bengaluru leg as the caravan now rolls to New Delhi from Tuesday.