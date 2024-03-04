Hello!
The stage is set for the last game of the Bengaluru leg of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024. The hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore meet the UP Warriorz in a classic face-off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore is coming after back-to-back losses in home games whereas Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets in their last game. Bangalore have a great opportunity to finish the home leg on a high note with a comprehensive victory against UP Warriorz on Monday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB-W Vs UPW match 11 of WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Toss Update
UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri