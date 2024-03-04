The stage is set for the last game of the Bengaluru leg of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024. The hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore meet the UP Warriorz in a classic face-off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore is coming after back-to-back losses in home games whereas Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets in their last game. Bangalore have a great opportunity to finish the home leg on a high note with a comprehensive victory against UP Warriorz on Monday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB-W Vs UPW match 11 of WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)