UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024 Live Streaming 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

After initiating a remarkable comeback -- two successive wins after two back-to-back defeats -- the UP Warriorz are gearing up to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their reverse fixture of Women's Premier League 2024 on March 4, Monday in Bengaluru. (Full Coverage)
Alyssa Healy's side suffered two losses in the first two games of the season at the hands of RCB by 2 runs and Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets. But they didn't lose hope. Instead, came back stronger and achieved an enthralling victory against the defending champion Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare. Warriorz continued their winning streak by defeating Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets with 26 balls remaining.
When speaking of RCB, the tale of their comeback never ceases to impress fans. From finishing second to last in the WPL 2023 to winning the first two matches consecutively in 2024, the team restored hope, confidence and the support of thousands more of fans. However, their winning streak came to an end in the third match against Delhi Capitals as they faced defeat by 25 runs. This loss was followed by another setback at the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur's team, with MI chasing down RCB's target of 132 runs in just 15 overs.
UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore have crossed swords three times before in the Women's Premier League. Smriti Mandhana's team emerged victorious in two of them, winning by 5 wickets and then by 2 runs with the courtesy of Shobha Ashana's 5-wicket match haul. However, Healy's side has shown their ability to defeat the might Challengers, as they did in their first-ever encounter, winning by an impressive 10 wickets.
When UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Women's Premier League 2024 will take place on March 4, Monday at 7:30 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where to watch UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Match?
In India, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
UPW Vs RCB, WPL 2024 Squads:
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women:
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.