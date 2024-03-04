Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Delhi Capitals host defending Women's Premier League (WPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the first game of this season's Delhi leg on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants Women by 25 runs in their last match. Mumbai Indians Women come on the back of a convincing seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Full Coverage|Schedule And Points Table)
With the beginning of the Delhi leg, both DC and MI will complete their five matches. These two teams previously met in the first match of the tournament where Mumbai began their campaign with a four-wicket victory. Delhi, playing at home, will be eyeing to settle scores with a win here.
Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals have Alice Capsey, who has been in excellent form with the bat so far. Skipper Lanning herself played a match-winning innings in the previous game. For the Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr put up a brilliant all-round display in their last outing.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women:
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Sneha Rana, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Mumbai Indians Women:
Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
The high-voltage encounter will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, and hthree key player battles worth looking out for:
1. Amelia Kerr vs Meg Lanning
Amelia Kerr has picked up seven wickets and has bowled well this season. Meg Lanning, captain of Delhi, played an exceptional knock in the last match. She will play a vital role for DC with the bat on Tuesday and Amelia, with her right-arm leg break, can stop her as she possesses an excellent record against her Australian counterpart.
2. Harmanpreet Kaur vs Jess Jonassen
Harmanpreet Kaur began the tournament with a sensational fifty against Delhi in the opening game. She has a stellar record in the Women's Premier League. However, Delhi's Jess Jonassen will certainly pose a threat to her with the ball. She has dismissed Harmanpreet in the past as well and with six wickets to her name this season, has been a vital cog for the Capitals.
3. Hayley Matthews vs Marizanne Kapp
Hayley Matthews displayed solid form in the last match, striking a match-winning fifty for Mumbai. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp, with six wickets, has also shown her prowess with the ball. Matthews, who is known for her hard-hitting, will look to take on Kapp upfront, which sets it up for an interesting battle to look out for.