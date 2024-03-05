Sports

WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry's Dashing Knocks Help RCB Register 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over the UP Warriorz with a 23-run win in match 11 of the Women's Premier League 2024 held on Monday. Skipper Smriti Mandhana, who scored 80 runs, and Ellyse Perry, who made 58 runs, played exceptional innings to take RCB to a total of 198 for 3. The duo added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket. The RCB bowlers bowled well and struck wickets at regular intervals, restricting the Warriorz to 175 for 8, despite the best efforts of skipper Alyssa Healy (55), all-rounders Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31).