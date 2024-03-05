WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry's Dashing Knocks Help RCB Register 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz greet each other at the end of their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz's batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz's batter Chamari Athapaththu plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz's batter Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone attempts to take a catch during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.