WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry's Dashing Knocks Help RCB Register 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over the UP Warriorz with a 23-run win in match 11 of the Women's Premier League 2024 held on Monday. Skipper Smriti Mandhana, who scored 80 runs, and Ellyse Perry, who made 58 runs, played exceptional innings to take RCB to a total of 198 for 3. The duo added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket. The RCB bowlers bowled well and struck wickets at regular intervals, restricting the Warriorz to 175 for 8, despite the best efforts of skipper Alyssa Healy (55), all-rounders Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31).

March 5, 2024
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bangalore's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz greet each other at the end of their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz's batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz's batter Chamari Athapaththu plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz's batter Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone attempts to take a catch during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batters Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: RCB vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

