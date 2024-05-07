Cricket

IPL 2024: 'Lucky To Have Suryakumar Yadav In My Team', Says MI Captain Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar, who was adjudged Player of the Match, was seen limping during his stay in the middle, raising concerns over his fitness for the T20 World Cup next month but the batter dispelled all doubts

Advertisement

SKY playing a shot against SRH in IPL 2024, AP Photo
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

Suryakumar Yadav puts so much pressure on bowlers that they end up bowling loose deliveries to batters at the other end, feels Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 102 of 51 deliveries to take Mumbai Indians to only their fourth win of the season.

"SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, he putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. It's sheer confidence.

"He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings," Pandya said after MI's seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Suryakumar, who was adjudged Player of the Match, was seen limping during his stay in the middle, raising concerns over his fitness for the T20 World Cup next month but the batter dispelled all doubts.

"I've been doing this for a very long time. After 14th December this is the first time I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his hundred runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. - AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Century Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By Seven Wickets

BY PTI

"But I'm alright. I feel it was the need of the hour for me to win. Three wickets were down and I needed to play till the end," Suryakumar, who has been coming as the impact sub for the major part of the tournament, said.

Advertisement

The win takes Mumbai to the ninth spot in the 10-team table.

Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each to restrict SRH to 173/8.

"My bowling - I do the stuff I do. I like bowling in good areas and see how it goes. Today it was nipping around and that worked. The wickets Piyush took are guys who can take the game away. He asked too long from the shorter side but had to adjust.

"In T20s, more than change-ups consistency is important, which PC was today, and found success with," Pandya said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  2. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  3. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  5. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back
  2. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  3. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  4. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  5. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. Erik Ten Hag Hits Back At Jose Mourinho Dig Over Manchester United Board Backing
  3. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Century Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By Seven Wickets
  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton Takes Mumbai Indians Home - As It Happened
  5. PGA Championship: Things Going Right For Brooks Koepka Ahead Of Title Defence
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Begins Testimony
  2. A Man Tried To Shoot A Pastor During A Church Service But His Gun Wouldn't Fire, State Police Say
  3. Starbucks Founder Schultz Says Company Needs To Refocus On Coffee As Sales Struggle
  4. Lawsuit Against Meta Asks If Facebook Users have Right To Control Their Feeds Using External Tools
  5. Hamas Announces It Has Accepted An Egyptian-Qatari Cease-fire Proposal
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain