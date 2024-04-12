The Best Non Stick Tawas/Pans in India (2024) - Buyer's Guide

Expert insight: Its unique curvature and thickness are designed to enhance the cooking process, ensuring perfect dosas with every use. The inclusion of a wooden spatula and scrubber is a thoughtful inclusion that validates the brands commitment to providing a complete and long-lasting cooking solution.

User’s Review: My mom suggested to me Futura non stick as she has been using this for years. One of the best, I have tried uttapam, dosa, besan ka chilla,oats etc . Best part is that it has a plain surface, is easy to clean, less oil is applied and it works wonders. Just loving it.

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating from over 28,000 reviews on Amazon, this Tava has proven its worth among a vast user base. Its outstanding durability, performance, and cooking results make it a reliable and worthwhile addition to any kitchen.

What's in the box?

Dosa Tawa

Wooden Spatula

Plastic Scrubber

Cookbook

Guarantee Card