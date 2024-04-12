The Best Non Stick Tawas/Pans in India (2024) - Buyer's Guide

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best non-stick tawa with its durable hard-anodized aluminium construction, 33 cm diameter, and 4.88 mm thickness, ensuring even heat distribution and long-lasting performance.
Best Budget: offers exceptional value with its scratch-resistant coating, 30 cm size, and compatibility with both induction and gas cooktops, making it an affordable yet reliable choice for any kitchen.
Making thoughtful choices about the foods we prepare daily is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Selecting the appropriate cookware is equally important, impacting not just the taste and quality of our meals but also our overall well-being.
Non-stick Tawas, with their innovative surfaces, have redefined cooking experiences, offering a healthier alternative by minimising the need for excessive oil or butter. They ensure that delicate dishes like dosas, chapatis, and pancakes are effortlessly cooked without the fear of sticking or burning, making them ideal for health-conscious individuals.
Recognizing the significance of this kitchen staple, we meticulously curated a selection of the finest non-stick Tawas available in the Indian market. Our comprehensive list considers various factors catering to the diverse needs and preferences of discerning home chefs.
In recent years, the market has been flooded with various non-stick Tawas and pans, making it challenging to choose the best one. But worry not, whether you're a seasoned chef or an amateur cook, our list aims to simplify your decision-making process, ensuring that you invest in the best non-stick Tawa or pan that meets your cooking needs.
Factors to consider when shopping for a non stick tawa or pan
Material Quality: Opt for Tawas made from durable materials like hard-anodized aluminium or ceramic, ensuring longevity and even heat distribution for consistent cooking results.
Non-Stick Coating: Look for Tawas with high-quality non-stick coatings free from harmful chemicals like PFOA, ensuring food safety and easy release of cooked items without excessive oil or butter.
Size and Depth: Consider the size and depth of the Tawa based on your cooking needs, ensuring it fits comfortably on your stove and accommodates the quantity of food you typically prepare.
Heat Resistance: Choose a Tawa capable of withstanding high temperatures without warping or losing its non-stick properties, enabling versatile cooking techniques like searing and sautéing.
Handles and Grip: Evaluate the design and material of the handles for comfortable grip and heat resistance, facilitating safe handling and manoeuvrability while cooking.
Compatibility: Ensure compatibility with your cooktop, whether it's gas, electric, or induction, to avoid any compatibility issues and maximise efficiency in your kitchen.
Maintenance and Cleaning: Prioritise Tawas that are dishwasher safe or easy to clean by hand, saving time and effort in maintenance while preserving the non-stick coating for long-lasting performance.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: Each Tawa was evaluated based on factors like heat distribution, non-stick properties, and durability to ensure optimal performance in various cooking scenarios.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted in-depth comparative analysis, weighing the pros and cons of each Tawa against its competitors to provide you with a comprehensive overview of its features and benefits.
User Feedback: We considered real user feedback and reviews, gathering insights from individuals who have used these Tawas in their kitchens, to ensure our recommendations align with practical experiences and preferences.
Brand Reliability: Our research included an assessment of the reputation and reliability of the brands manufacturing these non-stick Tawas, prioritizing those known for their quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.
Value for Money: In addition to performance and brand reputation, we evaluated the affordability and overall value proposition of each Tawa, ensuring that you receive the best possible product within your budget constraints.
Below is a list of best non stick tawa or pan in India
Enhance your cooking experience with the Hawkins Futura Non Stick Dosa Tawa. Crafted from durable hard-anodized aluminium, this 33 cm Tava features a PFOA-free non-stick coating for effortless food release and easy cleaning. Its unique curvature and thickness ensure perfect dosas every time, while the sturdy stainless steel riveted handle provides a secure grip. With a 4.88 mm thick gauge metal construction, this Tava offers fast and even heat distribution, making it suitable for use on gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen stoves. Included with the Tava are a wooden spatula and nylon scrubber, safeguarding the non-stick surface for long-lasting performance.
Specifications:
Price: 1,620 (MRP 1,840 12% Off)
Brand: Hawkins
Diameter: 33 cm
Thickness: 4.88 mm
Material: Hard-Anodized Aluminum
Coating: Non-Stick
Colour: Black
Handle Material: Plastic
Compatibility: Gas
Oven Safe: No
Weight: 1375 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Even heat distribution
|Handle may get hot
|Effortless food release
|Make take a lot of space on your stove
|Sturdy handle provides secure grip
|Long-lasting durability
|Compatible with various stovetops
|Easy to use and clean
Expert insight: Its unique curvature and thickness are designed to enhance the cooking process, ensuring perfect dosas with every use. The inclusion of a wooden spatula and scrubber is a thoughtful inclusion that validates the brands commitment to providing a complete and long-lasting cooking solution.
User’s Review: My mom suggested to me Futura non stick as she has been using this for years. One of the best, I have tried uttapam, dosa, besan ka chilla,oats etc . Best part is that it has a plain surface, is easy to clean, less oil is applied and it works wonders. Just loving it.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating from over 28,000 reviews on Amazon, this Tava has proven its worth among a vast user base. Its outstanding durability, performance, and cooking results make it a reliable and worthwhile addition to any kitchen.
What's in the box?
Dosa Tawa
Wooden Spatula
Plastic Scrubber
Cookbook
Guarantee Card
Experience culinary excellence with the Carote 28CM Induction Dosa Tawa Non-Stick Pan. Made with upgraded 5-ply non-stick granite material, this Tawa ensures food effortlessly slides off, guaranteeing unprecedented performance. Its low-fat, low-oil design, free from harmful chemicals like PFOS and PFOA, promotes healthier cooking. Cleaning is a breeze with its wipe-clean feature, conserving water usage by 70%. Built to last, this ultra-sturdy Tawa features anti-bulge technology and a scratch-resistant surface. Compatible with all stovetops, including gas, electric, and induction, it offers versatility in cooking various dishes like dosas, rotis, and chapatis. Backed by a full 2-year warranty, Carote delivers premium quality and satisfaction in every meal.
Specifications:
Price: 1,299 (
MRP 1,69924% Off)
Brand: Carote
Material: Granite Non-stick
Diameter: 28 cm
Compatibility: All Stoves
Coating: 5-Ply Nonstick
Maximum Temperature: 300°C
Handle Material: Wood
Weight: 0.7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent nonstick coating
|Base is not completely flat
|Healthy cooking with less oil
|Mat not be that durable
|Reliable performance and quality
|Compatible with all stovetops
|Versatile for various dishes
|Provides efficient heat distribution
Expert insight: Its upgraded 5-ply non-stick granite material makes sure that every dish slides off effortlessly, setting a new standard in cooking ease and efficiency. Beyond its performance, this Tawa stands out for its commitment to health and sustainability, with its low-fat, low-oil design and toxic-free construction.
User’s Review: I've been using it for the past 2 years , it's working fine , its non-stick coating is also working well till now ...looking at its performance I'm purchasing Carote other utensils now.
Why it's worth buying: This Carote Tawa is a bestseller on Amazon, with over 1,000 purchases last month alone, attesting to its unmatched quality and popularity among users.
What's in the box?
28cm dosa tawa
Cook with confidence using the SOLARA Non-Stick Dosa Tawa. Featuring a premium 3-layer Greblon non-stick coating, this Tawa ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. Crafted from 4.8mm thick Hindalco aluminium, it offers uniform heat distribution for perfectly cooked dosas every time. The triple-riveted Bakelite handle provides a secure grip, while the induction and gas compatibility offer versatility in cooking. With its large cooking surface and innovative design, this Tawa goes beyond dosas, allowing you to explore a variety of culinary delights. Experience guilt-free indulgence and effortless cleanup with this high quality and quite heavy base Non-Stick Tawa.
Specifications:
Price: 1,399 (
MRP 2,49944% Off)
Brand: Solara
Material: Aluminium
Coating: Greblon Non Stick
Thickness: 4.8mm
Handle: Bakelite
Compatibility: Gas, Induction
Care: Dishwasher Safe
Weight: 1 Kilograms
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent heat distribution
|Not oven safe
|Induction compatible
|Not suitable for metal utensils
|Large cooking surface
|Minimal oil usage
|Retains the healthy nutrients
|Appropriate size and weight
|Handle does not get hot
Expert insight: Its uniqueness lies in its ability to deliver consistently perfect dosas, owing to its innovative design and premium construction. Its compatibility with both gas and induction cooktops further enhances its versatility, making it a must-have for any kitchen.
User’s Review: I am replacing all my non-stick utensils with cast iron. This cast iron tawa is first and I am so content with its performance. It maintains the healthy nutrients while cooking. It is multipurpose in use and makes equally good roti and dosas. Bit heavy but good quality. Easy to maintain and use. Highly recommended for use if you are planning to stop non-stick usage and replace it with cast iron.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this non-stick dosa tawa is a worthwhile investment for any kitchen, offering reliable performance and quality that users trust.
What's in the box?
Non Stick Tawa
Tawa Handle
Wooden Spatula
Cleaning Sponge
Upgrade your cooking with the Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa. Made from durable non-stick aluminium with a 3mm base, this Tawa ensures even heat distribution for perfectly cooked dosas. Its granite finish coating provides scratch resistance, while the dishwasher-safe design makes cleanup a breeze. Compatible with gas and induction cooktops, it offers versatility in cooking options. The 2-layer metallic finish maintains its new look for longer, and the 5-layer non-stick cookware, made using German technology, ensures longevity. Say goodbye to stuck-on food with this metal spoon-friendly Tawa that delivers superior non-stick performance with every use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,279
Brand: Prestige
Material: Non-stick Aluminum
Base Type: Gas & Induction
Base Thickness: 3mm
Coating Type: 5 Layer Non-Stick
Finish: Granite
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Handle Material: Metal
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Scratch-resistant granite finish
|Durability issues
|Metal spoon-friendly surface
|Dishwasher-safe design
|Long-lasting performance
|Gas & induction compatibility
|Heat distribution is even
Expert insight: Compatible with both gas and induction cooktops, this Tawa offers flexibility in cooking options. Its ability to distribute heat evenly guarantees perfectly cooked dosas every time, making it a favourite among cooking enthusiasts.
User’s Review: 3 month review - works quite well for dosas with very little/ no oil. The dreaded "non-stick peeling" hasn't happened (using a wooden spatula). Go for it!
Why it's worth buying: This Amazon Choice product is highly popular, with over 800 purchases in the last month alone, highlighting its quality and appeal.
What's in the box?
Non Stick Tawa
Achieve culinary perfection with the Vinod Zest Aluminium Non-Stick Concave Tawa. Crafted from durable anodized aluminium with a scratch-resistant coating, this 26.5 cm Tawa ensures a lifetime of effortless cooking. Its thick, heavy-gauge material distributes heat evenly, guaranteeing flawlessly cooked dosas every time. Compatible with both induction and gas stoves, it offers versatile cooking options without compromising on quality. The heat-resistant silicone handle ensures safe and ergonomic handling, while the quick clean-up feature saves time and effort. Master the art of dosa-making at home with this pocket-friendly Tawa that delivers unbeatable performance and value for money.
Specifications:
Price: 1,179 (
MRP 1,39515% Off)
Brand: Vinod
Material: Anodized Aluminum
Size: 26.5 cm
Thickness: 4 mm
Handle Material: Silicone
Warranty: 2 Years
Compatibility: Induction, Gas
Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick cleanup with swipe
|Not best with induction
|Heat-resistant silicone handle
|Durability issues
|Durable scratch-resistant coating
|Rapid heating technology
|Versatile on all cooktops
|Provides even heat distribution
Expert insight: What sets it apart is its rapid heating technology, which reduces heat-up time significantly, making it ideal for busy kitchens. Its heat-resistant silicone handle and quick cleanup feature further enhance user experience, setting it as a practical and dependable choice.
User’s Review: Pan works great on my induction cooktop. Heats evenly and works great for making omelettes. The non-stick seems to be holding up well after many uses.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.3-star rating on Amazon reflects its high quality and positive user experiences, making it a worthwhile investment for cooking enthusiasts.
What's in the box?
1-Piece Concave Tawa
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use metal utensils on non-stick Tawas?
It's recommended to avoid using metal utensils as they can scratch and damage the non-stick coating. Opt for wooden, silicone, or plastic utensils to prolong the life of your Tawa.
How do I clean a non-stick Tawa?
Cleaning a non-stick Tawa is easy. Hand wash with mild detergent and a soft sponge or cloth. Avoid abrasive cleaners or scrubbers that can damage the non-stick coating.
What should I do if the non-stick coating starts to peel?
If the non-stick coating begins to peel, it's time to replace the Tawa. Continued use with a compromised coating can affect food quality and safety.
How can I prevent food from sticking to my non-stick Tawa?
Preheat the Tawa on low to medium heat before adding food, use a small amount of oil or cooking spray, and avoid overheating to prevent food from sticking.
Can non-stick Tawas be used for high-heat cooking?
While non-stick Tawas are suitable for most cooking tasks, it's best to avoid high-heat cooking methods like searing or broiling, as excessive heat can damage the non-stick coating.
Wrapping up
Non-stick Tawas are essential kitchen tools that streamline cooking processes and enhance culinary experiences. With their versatility, ease of use, and ability to promote healthier cooking practices, investing in a quality non-stick Tawa can significantly elevate your cooking endeavours. Our list of recommendations offers a curated selection of top-rated Tawas, ensuring durability, performance, and user satisfaction. Whether you're a novice cook or a seasoned chef, choosing from our recommendations guarantees a worthwhile investment in a kitchen essential that will simplify meal preparation and deliver delicious results every time.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change