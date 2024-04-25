In Images: Politicians Hit the Campaign Trail For Lok Sabha Elections

Congress supporters during an election rally of party leader Priyanka Gandhi for Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dignitaries from Ramnami Samaj during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh.
Advertisement
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi greets the party workers during an election campaign rally in support of party's Bengaluru South Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with a descendant of Birsa Munda during a rally in support of Congress candidate Kali Charan Munda for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.
North Dinajpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in North Dinajpur district.
Advertisement
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during an election meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Adilabad.
Advertisement
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
Advertisement
Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) chief Mayawati with party leaders during a public meeting, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during a campaign roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut upon her arrival at Jodhpur airport ahead of a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
Tribals play musical instruments during Union Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda's rally after he filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.
Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) supporters during a public meeting of party chief Mayawati, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate D.K. Suresh for Lok Sabha elections, in Channapatna.