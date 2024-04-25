National

In Images: Politicians Hit the Campaign Trail For Lok Sabha Elections

Political leaders and party chiefs are crisscrossing the country, rallying support, and addressing public meetings as India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections. See photos of the campaign trail from various states and regions.

Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Congress supporters during an election rally of party leader Priyanka Gandhi for Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

1/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dignitaries from Ramnami Samaj during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

2/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi greets the party workers during an election campaign rally in support of party's Bengaluru South Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

3/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with a descendant of Birsa Munda during a rally in support of Congress candidate Kali Charan Munda for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.

4/12
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI

North Dinajpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in North Dinajpur district.

Advertisement

5/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during an election meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Adilabad.

Advertisement

6/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

Advertisement

7/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) chief Mayawati with party leaders during a public meeting, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

8/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during a campaign roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

9/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut upon her arrival at Jodhpur airport ahead of a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

10/12
Photo: PTI

Tribals play musical instruments during Union Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda's rally after he filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.

11/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) supporters during a public meeting of party chief Mayawati, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

12/12
Campaign for LS Polls
Campaign for LS Polls Photo: PTI

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate D.K. Suresh for Lok Sabha elections, in Channapatna.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'It's Become Your Habit To Take Words Taken Out Of Context', Kharge Writes To Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know