Mr Lokesh Vats is the Director of Easy Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Easy Solar), a company that stands at the forefront of the solar industry. Under his leadership, the firm specializes in a wide array of solar products and services, including Solar On-grid Systems, Solar Hybrid Systems, Solar Off-grid systems, and LED products like street lights and solar inverters. The company is committed to renewable energy propagation and implementation across India, with a focus on solar technology and its applications. Their R&D efforts have translated into user-friendly solutions that have been appreciated by customers both in India and internationally. Easy Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. prides itself on quick and efficient service, owning a state-of-the-art manufacturing line that ensures long-term durability and maximum efficiency of their products.
Advertisement
In 2001, Lokesh Vats embarked on a journey as a young professional, founding a company that would later revolutionize the solar industry. With over 22 years of dedicated experience, Lokesh's passion and commitment have propelled him to the forefront of solar innovation.
Under his guidance, Easy Solar emerged as a pioneering force in the solar sector. As Director of Easy Solar, Lokesh Vats has become synonymous with excellence, boasting over 21 years of expertise in the field. His unwavering perseverance and determination have sculpted him into a successful businessman at a remarkably young age.
Lokesh Vats’s vision for the company is to become India’s best in solar technology by providing top-notch solar solutions to the community, aided by continuous research and innovation. His mission aligns with the company’s goal to achieve customer satisfaction in the solar segment and uphold values such as integrity and accountability.
Advertisement
With a personal commitment to innovation and a keen focus on developing products that cater to customer needs, Lokesh leads Easy Solar to stand out as a company dedicated entirely to solar energy. He leads the charge in advancing renewable energy solutions through company’s R&D initiatives which reflects in the enhanced, user-friendly products company offers, earning acclaim from a global clientele.
Committed to excellence, Easy Solar offers a comprehensive array of solar, thermal, and LED products, including on-grid systems, lithium-based lighting systems, street lights, and solar water heaters. Lokesh's relentless pursuit of innovation ensures that the company consistently delivers superior-quality products and proactive customer support.
The Easy Group continues to flourish, expanding its product portfolio and market share under Lokesh Vats' leadership. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product innovation, Easy Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has garnered widespread acclaim and loyalty from customers across India and beyond.
Throughout its journey, Easy Solar has earned a sterling reputation for maintaining exceptional quality standards and embracing cutting-edge research and development. Supported by government and semi-government organizations, Lokesh Vats and his team have secured the trust of prestigious clients, earning repeat business and new orders through their unwavering commitment to excellence.