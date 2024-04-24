Mr Lokesh Vats is the Director of Easy Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Easy Solar), a company that stands at the forefront of the solar industry. Under his leadership, the firm specializes in a wide array of solar products and services, including Solar On-grid Systems, Solar Hybrid Systems, Solar Off-grid systems, and LED products like street lights and solar inverters. The company is committed to renewable energy propagation and implementation across India, with a focus on solar technology and its applications. Their R&D efforts have translated into user-friendly solutions that have been appreciated by customers both in India and internationally. Easy Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. prides itself on quick and efficient service, owning a state-of-the-art manufacturing line that ensures long-term durability and maximum efficiency of their products.