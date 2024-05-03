Bitcoin Slumps Below $62,000, New Altcoin Presales Still Ramping Up

With over 7% downfall in the last week, Bitcoin continues to worry investors as to how low it will drop before a momentum shift.
What’s more worrisome is that the Bitcoin halving event happened over a week ago and we’re still yet to see any bullish benefits from it.
That’s why analysts suggest we focus on other altcoins in the following weeks if you’re looking for profits. Specifically, tokens like Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), WienerAI ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), 5thScape ($5SCAPE), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) have the most growth potential.
Let’s go through the details.
Bitcoin Continues to Plummet as Price Drops Below $62k – But These Altcoin Presales Could Rejuvenate Your Portfolio
Advertisement
These past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, experienced a downturn influenced by the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting slated for later this week.
With the market bracing for the Fed's interest rate decision on May 1, the anticipation has brought a dose of uncertainty among investors. This is primarily due to the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates, which traditionally discourage investment in risk assets like cryptocurrencies.
All of this led to a 7% price fall in BTC’s value and it now stands just below the $62,000 mark.
The speculation doesn't stop at interest rates. The real issue revolves around the Fed's tone and future monetary policy direction.
Advertisement
This week is particularly pivotal as it will also see the release of the April unemployment figures on May 3, offering additional insights into the economic situation that could affect the Fed's decisions.
Market sentiment could shift based on the Fed's stance. A hawkish approach, suggesting continued or increased rate hikes, might push the crypto market further down.
On the flip side, a more positive tone could ease investor concerns and stimulate a recovery in Bitcoin and the broader market.
However, there are a few presale coins that are showing bullish signs despite market circumstances. These include Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), WienerAI ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), 5thScape ($5SCAPE), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Below, we’ll take a look at them in detail.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) Is a New Doge Meme Coin That Travels Through Six Key Blockchains
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) introduces a dog-themed meme coin that integrates with six key blockchains –Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.
A standout feature of Dogeverse is its staking APY, which is crucial to note for early investors interested in the presale. It’s advisable to stake early as the APY is expected to decrease over time. The presale has already drawn significant interest, with more than $15 million raised.
The Dogeverse whitepaper reveals that only 15% of its 200 billion token supply will be available during the presale. This limited early release presents a big opportunity for presale participants to potentially reap significant rewards during future market upticks.
Advertisement
WienerAI ($WAI) Merges Meme Culture and Popular AI Technology
WienerAI ($WAI) is an exciting new meme token that’s targeting the top spot in the meme coin market.
Its creators aim to spark a major online buzz around the $WAI token, drawing inspiration from the success of other dog-themed tokens like Doge, Dogwifhat, and Bonk. Token holders can immediately start staking $WAI to earn passive rewards.
The process to acquire $WAI is straightforward—simply visit the official presale site and connect your preferred wallet. The token is available for purchase using BNB, ETH, MATIC, or USDT.
Given the popularity of dog-inspired meme coins, an early investment in WienerAI could be highly rewarding. Out of a total supply of 69 billion tokens, 40% (27.6 billion) are allocated for the presale.
Advertisement
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) Quickly Establishing Itself as the Leading Learn2Earn Platform In the Industry
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) has long been a cornerstone in the crypto education sector, operational for nearly a decade. This year, it has evolved into a learn-to-earn platform, complete with staking rewards, community perks, and exclusive trading signals.
The introduction of the $99BTC token marks a new phase, with 14.85 billion of the total 99 billion tokens available in the presale.
Token holders gain entry to VIP groups and expert trading signals, providing an edge in the rapidly changing crypto market. By engaging with the platform's extensive curriculum—ranging from beginner to advanced crypto modules—users can earn tokens by completing assessments and quizzes.
Advertisement
For those seeking a steady return, $99BTC tokens can be staked in a secure smart contract. The robust presale phase of 99Bitcoins has already attracted nearly $1M.
5thScape ($5SCAPE) Introducing the Ultimate Virtual Reality Platform and a Variety of Immersive Games
The 5thScape project is blending virtual reality technology with cryptocurrencies. This innovative platform will include VR games, headsets, and VR-focused chairs, all powered by the native token, 5SCAPE.
Currently, 5SCAPE tokens are exclusively available through a presale. To participate, visit the 5thScape website, connect your Ethereum wallet, and use ETH or USDT to purchase tokens.
The presale is structured into 12 rounds, with each round offering tokens at increasing prices—from an initial $0.00187 to $0.0087 by the final round, marking a 365% price escalation throughout the presale.
Advertisement
Comparable to the Pepe meme coin, which started with a $2 million market cap, 5SCAPE also shows potential for substantial gains. 15% of the total token supply is reserved for future listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) Aims for Another 100x Bull Run Through a Major Native Token Upgrade
Sponge V2 is known for its engaging marketing and humorous appeal, and it’s now making strides with its new Sponge V2 token through a stake-to-bridge mechanism.
Last year, $SPONGE surged from a $1 million market cap to an impressive $100 million. The momentum continues with an opportunity for investors to leverage the popularity of this meme coin.
Advertisement
On the V2 smart contract, holders of the original V1 tokens can stake them to receive an equivalent amount of V2 tokens. New investors can purchase Sponge V2 directly from the website and automatically stake them.
Furthermore, $SPONGEV2 will integrate into a new play-to-earn racing game, enhancing both free and paid platforms.
Conclusion
As Bitcoin continues its downtrend, investors all over the market are turning towards other assets to add to their portfolios, in hopes of making a profit.
Currently, there are several options that analysts believe could be ticking “profit bombs” – Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), WienerAI ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), 5thScape ($5SCAPE), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Advertisement
You can get all of these tokens for a discount during the ongoing presale phases and make a bigger profit once they hit listings and explode!