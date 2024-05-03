Looking For The Best Crypto Investments In 2024? These Coins Defy Negative Trends

The crypto market is not looking good right now. Most known tokens, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB, are all down by over 7% this past week. Charts also show that this isn’t the biggest dip, with top altcoin Solana trading way under 20%.
However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make a profit right now.
Researchers have found out that these few coins are showing huge potential for massive profits – Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), WienerAI ($WAI), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Best Crypto Investments in 2024 – Quick Outline
First, let’s check out what these tokens are all about.
Best Crypto Investments in 2024 – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s move on to a detailed analysis of each coin.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Multiple Blockchain Coin With An Iconic Meme Design
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is making waves as the first-ever multi-chain coin, set to operate across six blockchains for broader accessibility.
The token revolves around Cosmo, a chain-hopping Doge symbolizing ease and calmness within the crypto world. Being that it uses top-tier blockchains like Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, and BNB, the $DOGEVERSE token ensures smooth transactions without hefty fees.
The project structure is robust, boasting a total supply of 200 billion tokens, with 30 billion tokens available in the ongoing presale phase.
Also, it has quickly gained momentum by raising over $300K within days of its launch making it a promising coin to add to every wallet.
Presale is targeting a soft cap of $8.8 million and a hard cap exceeding $17 million, showcasing strong investor interest. Also, tokenomics boasts an impressive total cap supply of 200 billion.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Cutting-edge Token That Uses AI intelligence and Advanced Technologies
WienerAI sets itself apart as a distinctive meme coin, integrating artificial intelligence features that provide users with unique perks.
The primary aim behind this token is to showcase a more approachable and friendly side of AI. It stands out as the freshest addition to the world of dog-themed meme coins, following in the pawprints of popular tokens like Bonk, Myro, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.
Right now, it's available for purchase in a token presale that's divided into multiple stages, with each stage seeing a slightly higher token price than the last.
To get your hands on $WAI, the process is pretty straightforward. First, connect your Ethereum wallet to the WAI Inu presale platform. Then, use either ETH or USDT to make your purchase.
Once you've snagged some $WAI tokens, it's smart to stake them right away. Keep in mind, though, that as more tokens are bought and staked, the APY (Annual Percentage Yield) will likely decrease.
In total, there will be 6.9 billion tokens, with half of them reserved for the presale. The remaining 30% is set aside for the staking rewards program, as outlined in the Wiener AI whitepaper.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – Improved and More Promising Version of the Highly Successful Predecessor
Sponge V2 is the next evolution of the $SPONGE meme coin. This upgrade is poised to outdo its predecessor, which skyrocketed by 100x upon launch last May.
Investors diving into this coin can expect a range of exciting rewards. The tokenomics outline that obtaining V2 tokens is only possible by buying V1 tokens. Those who stake and permanently lock their V1 tokens stand to gain 4 years of staking rewards in$SPONGE V2
Sponge V2 is currently extending a 100% purchase bonus in V2 tokens for a limited time. For instance, a $100 investment in $SPONGE not only secures $100 in V1 tokens for staking but also instantly adds $100 in V2 tokens to the investor's wallet.
The project is also gearing up to release a new play-to-earn crypto game, which enthusiasts can try out on the SPONGE Discord channel.
Also, it has set its sights on getting listed on major exchanges like Binance and OKX, aiming to widen its reach across the crypto world. With recent Binance’s listing of tokens like $MEME and $BONK we have seen how such listings can have a big impact on the coin's worth.
Experts claim that if Sponge V2 hits these exchange lists, there will be a substantial chance of the coin once again surpassing the $100 million mark.
Memereum ($MEME) – First-Ever Platform That Provides Blockchain Insurance
Memereum is a new crypto project offering blockchain insurance for crypto assets. It's also bringing an insured decentralized exchange for easy token and collectible swaps.
In its presale phase, Memereum has sold over 5 million tokens, showing strong investor interest.
Conclusion
Even though most of the leading altcoins are currently trading in red, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to make a profit in the market right now.
Researchers suggest that if you are looking for 100x returns in the following weeks make sure you check out Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), WienerAI ($WAI), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Good presale listings, straightforward tokenomics, and impressive roadmaps all make these coins worth investing in. And the best part is, now they are priced at the lowest point we’ll ever see!