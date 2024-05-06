Other Sports

Kentucky Derby 2024: Mystik Dan Pips Sierra Leone In Photo Finish Victory - In Pics

The Kentucky Derby 2024 turned out to be an enthralling one as the 150th Run for the Roses concluded in a photo finish at Churchill Downs. Mystik Dan pipped Sierra Leone by a whisker to win the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Officials had to congregate to ascertain who crossed first between Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone, with third-place finisher Forever Young just another step behind.

Brian Hernandez Jr | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

Brian Hernandez Jr. celebrates in the winner's circle after riding Mystik Dan to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

1/6
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing 2024
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing 2024 | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

Brian Hernandez Jr. celebrates in the winner's circle after riding Mystik Dan to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

2/6
Brian Hernandez Jr
Brian Hernandez Jr | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan, top right, to the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

3/6
150th run of the Kentucky Derby
150th run of the Kentucky Derby | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan, right, to the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

4/6
Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan
Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan across the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

5/6
Kentucky Derby: Race fan
Kentucky Derby: Race fan | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

A race fan walks though the stands at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Ky.

Advertisement

6/6
Kentucky Derby horse race
Kentucky Derby horse race | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

A race fan walks through the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  2. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  3. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  4. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain
  5. Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Behrampur Rally In Odisha; Preparation For Phase 3 Underway
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Rublev Wins Madrid Open; McLaren's Lando Norris Clinches First-Ever F1 Win At Miami GP
  8. Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally