Kentucky Derby 2024: Mystik Dan Pips Sierra Leone In Photo Finish Victory - In Pics

The Kentucky Derby 2024 turned out to be an enthralling one as the 150th Run for the Roses concluded in a photo finish at Churchill Downs. Mystik Dan pipped Sierra Leone by a whisker to win the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Officials had to congregate to ascertain who crossed first between Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone, with third-place finisher Forever Young just another step behind.