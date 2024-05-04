A Visionary Leader In Times Of Transformative Change

The Haryana Government has taken a holistic approach towards achieving sports excellence, which includes the allocation of extra budget for sports, ensuring the best infrastructure, imparting quality training to sportspersons, giving huge amounts of cash prizes, providing government jobs on a merit basis, and encouraging youth to perform better in sports of their interest by setting up gymnasiums, stadiums, and sports nurseries in the villages. To achieve better results, the government plans to map and assess those sports that are popular in specific regions of the state, and promote them accordingly. The display of sportsmanship by the players of Haryana at national and international sports competitions and the awards received in large numbers have proved the effectiveness of the sports policy being implemented in the state towards making Haryana a sports hub. As a result of our consistent efforts, Haryana government has been awarded the ‘Best State Award for Promotion of Sports’.