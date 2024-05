Cricket

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings End 5-Match Losing Streak Against Punjab Kings - In Pics

Ravindra Jadeja put in an all-round performance to help Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Jadeja scored 43 runs off 26 balls to anchor Chennai’s innings to 167-9 and then took 3-20 in four overs to help restrict Punjab’s chase to 139-9. It was only Chennai’s second win in the last five games, and also ended its five-match losing streak against Punjab. Put into bat, Chennai lost Ajinkya Rahane (9) early. Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) put on 57 off 32 balls for the second wicket. Spinner Rahul Chahar then took 3-23 in four overs to restrict the visiting side. He dismissed Gaikwad and then big-hitting Shivam Dube for a golden duck. Sam Curran dismissed Moeen Ali for 17 as Chennai was reduced to 101-5 in 12.4 overs. Chennai moved up to third with 12 points, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on net run-rate. Punjab’s hopes of qualification took a blow. It’s eighth in the 10-team league with eight points.