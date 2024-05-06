Jhonatan Narváez celebrates with sparkling wine on podium after winning the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.
Jhonatan Narváez celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.
The pack rides during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.
Amanuel Gebreigzabhiern pedals during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.
The race during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.
