Giro D'Italia, Day 1: Jhonatan Narvaez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Third - In Pics

Surging past Giro d'Italia favourite Tadej Pogacar, Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez won the opening stage of the first Grand Tour of the year. Narvaez, an Ineos Grenadiers rider, went past the finish line first in Turin, with Germany's Max Schachmann coming in second and Slovenian Pogacar third. Pogacar, a UAE Team Emirates rider, is seeking to complete a rare double - to win the Giro and Tour de France in the same year.