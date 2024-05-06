Sports

Giro D'Italia, Day 1: Jhonatan Narvaez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Third - In Pics

Surging past Giro d'Italia favourite Tadej Pogacar, Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez won the opening stage of the first Grand Tour of the year. Narvaez, an Ineos Grenadiers rider, went past the finish line first in Turin, with Germany's Max Schachmann coming in second and Slovenian Pogacar third. Pogacar, a UAE Team Emirates rider, is seeking to complete a rare double - to win the Giro and Tour de France in the same year.

Jhonatan Narváez | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Jhonatan Narváez celebrates with sparkling wine on podium after winning the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

1/7
Jhonatan Narváez win the stage 1
Jhonatan Narváez win the stage 1 | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Jhonatan Narváez celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

2/7
Giro DItalia 2024 stage 1
Giro D'Italia 2024 stage 1 | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

3/7
Amanuel Gebreigzabhiern
Amanuel Gebreigzabhiern | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Amanuel Gebreigzabhiern pedals during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

4/7
Stage 1 of the Giro dItalia
Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

5/7
Giro dItalia stage 1 race
Giro d'Italia stage 1 race | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

The race during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

6/7
Giro dItalia Cycling
Giro d'Italia Cycling | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

7/7
Giro dItalia
Giro d'Italia | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia from Venaria Reale to Turin, Italy.

